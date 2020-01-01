advertisement

GANDER, N.L. – Gander is known for opening passenger arms stranded after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but the history of Newfoundland’s central city has been linked to aviation long before the planes were reloaded at his airport nearly 20 years. before.

Reg Wright, president and CEO of the airport, says “the brilliance of aviation really colored what the community was about.”

“It’s not the warm center of the universe, Gander is not, but there was always that kind of glittering starlight that was passing by, and people from all over the world,” Wright says.

advertisement

No space represents that better legacy than the international airport lounge, opened by the Queen in 1959. After being closed to the public for decades, the lounge – which Wright calls a “time capsule” – is set to reopen again this year.

It is considered one of the most preserved examples of modernist architecture. The bright orange and yellow seats see a stunning lower level featuring an expansive mural, “Flight and Its Alliances,” by Canadian painter Kenneth Lochhead, and a sculpture, “Welcome Birds,” by Arthur Price.

At the lower-level airport bar, locals once rallied in hopes of a chance meeting with a Hollywood star or other light. That’s when planes would stop refueling at Gander, a convenient midway point for transatlantic flights – a relatively new luxury in the mid-20th century.

That changed when security measures tightened in the late 1970s and the lounge closed. Fans of history feared that space could be lost due to the high cost of preserving it, but those fears have faded amid a recent wave of tourism.

Wright estimates more than 200 bus tours, and even more solo visitors visited the airport this year to see the legendary lounge – more guests than staff can accommodate, on top of running an airport.

“I thought it would be best to throw the doors open, let people enjoy the space and learn about Gander’s stories, rather than keeping them under seal,” Wright said.

A $ 1.5 million restoration project was announced last year, with the airport authority set $ 500,000 and another $ 1 million split between provincial and federal governments.

Wright attributes the recent interest in space to pop culture, pointing to the success of Broadway Come Away, set in the days after 9/11 at Gander, as well as a renewed interest in 1950s fan-centered modern design aesthetics. Mad Men drama.

Travelers with an eye for architecture and design also get in after visiting the famous Fogo Island Inn, a few hours north of town.

Admission will be free, Wright said, in hopes of eventually licensing some local guides. The room will remain largely as-is, with some fresh paint and interpretive material like indicators to help people guide themselves through the space. There are also plans for a small theater to feature films.

Dates set an ambitious June opening date, and Wright hopes to have at least some of the touches ready for the summer tour season.

He is not expected to be a major money-maker for the airport, but Wright hopes the reopening can introduce new generations to the airport lounge as a place for the community and its visitors to gather.

“It has always been a hub for the local community and a conduit for the international world,” Wright said. “We can do it again, which is quite exciting.”

Peter Blackie grew up in Gander, witnessing the many changes as the small forest town grew around the aviation industry. He remembers waving to the Queen as she passed through Gander in 1959, the year he worked a summer job at the airport.

“It was a magical place for most of my life,” Blackie said of the lounge that saw it open to the world that summer. “All of a sudden we came from the WWII terminal buildings in this pretty fancy, gorgeous structure.”

Dean Cull, another Gander native who works with the Gander Airport Historical Society, began working outside the international lounge as an airline hub in the 1980s. His work put him in touch with some high flyers: Tom Cruise became a weekly guest at his office when he was flying back and forth to Ireland shooting a movie in the 1990s.

Such interactions with celebrities, generals and political leaders became part of a day at work for Cull, but his strongest memories come from meeting with crew members and passengers from around the world.

He was working during a time when the airport was better known for its frequent defects than brushes with celebrities. Some locals called the airport “a hole in the Iron Curtain” for hundreds of refugees, mostly from Eastern Europe, who had been planned in Gander and told officials they wanted to stay in Canada.

Kull recalls seeing Kim Phuc, a Vietnamese woman who was famously photographed as a child fleeing a napalm attack during the Vietnam War who claimed asylum in Canada during a stop in Gander.

One of Kul’s favorite features in the lounge speaks to the story of everyday people passing through space: the pinnacle of Arthur Price’s “Welcome Birds” statue, worn by passengers who touched the artwork happily.

“You will notice that the bird’s tip is actually polished because of so many people over the years rubbing the statue,” he said.

Cull hopes the reopening will share some of the airport’s hidden stories and invites community members back to the space he remembers enjoying as a kid.

“We just want to open it back to the people,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

advertisement