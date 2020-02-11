advertisement

The ICC released its 2019 Associate Member Census figures, which show a huge jump in the amount of cricket that is played worldwide.

The ICC board’s decision to give all T20 games between members international status in 2018 and the introduction of global rankings in format have affected the entire sport, according to the Apex Panel.

According to a statement by the International Criminal Court, the number of bilateral T20 games for associated members of women rose by 110 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, while men’s T20 games increased by 34 percent, with 71 of the 92 associated members being the shortest Format of the USA attended game.

advertisement

The press release also said that a total of 49 men’s teams played their first T20I, while 29 women’s teams made their debut in this format, making them the “greatest moment of growth” for sports at the associate level to date.

The introduction of meritocratic paths to global ICC events has also supported the growth of the game with 23 global, regional and subregional events in 2019, with 40 members taking part, thanks to an investment by the ICC of more than USD 5 million.

Three associated members will take part in their first ICC World Cup in 2020 – Japan and Nigeria took part in the recently completed U19 World Cricket Championship, while history makers Thailand will take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this month.

Remarkably, the eleven associated member teams that qualified for the 2020 ICC World Cup come from ten different countries – further evidence of the game’s improved competitiveness.

A total of 99 associated members have entered the T20I player ranking. 25 male and 23 female batters as well as 30 male and 21 female bowlers were in the top 100 in December 2019.

“We are committed to spreading cricket worldwide and have clearly identified T20 as the means by which this can be achieved,” said William Glenwright, General Manager Development at ICC.

advertisement