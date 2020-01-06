advertisement

VIENNA – The US atomic watchdog on Monday accepted Iran’s latest announcement to flee, albeit reversibly, its nuclear control deal with major powers, and said it would report any rapid developments in member states. his.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is working with the 2015 pact, which imposes restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

That deal, however, has been canceled since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran. The Islamic Republic has since responded by violating the restrictions of the agreement step by step. His latest announcement came Sunday.

“IAEA inspectors continue to carry out on-site verification and monitoring activities,” the Vienna-based agency said in a statement. “The IAEA will keep its member countries informed of any developments in this regard in a timely manner, as appropriate.”

Iran announced on Sunday it would drop restrictions on uranium enrichment, but will continue to co-operate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Iran has already violated many of the deal’s limitations, including the fragile purity in which it enriches uranium, its stockpile of enriched uranium, which centrifuge models it enriches uranium with and where it enriches uranium.

However, it has not gone far above the permissible level of purity – the deal sets a limit of 3.67% and Iran has stood at about 4.5% in recent months, well below the 20% it reached before the deal and roughly 90% which is on the scale bomb.

“The IAEA is aware of Iran’s announcement of a fifth step in reducing its commitments under the Joint Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the IAEA statement said, referring to the agreement with its official name. .

“The IAEA notes that the (Iranian) government’s statement also said that Iran’s cooperation with the agency will continue as before.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Mark Heinrich)

