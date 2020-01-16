advertisement

Cars

January 16, 2020 against Johnna Crider

advertisement

Hip-hop artist The Hyphenate not only makes a beat in Tesla’s TRAX, but he also shows you how to use it. For those who get confused when looking at such creation software (like me), this is vital. Personally, I would never open it because I would be overwhelmed and would not know what I am doing and mutter a few curse words and leave the app. But The Hyphenate leads us through it beautifully.

TRAX (another feature unique to Tesla vehicles) is a digital audio workstation that allows owners to make music while they are in their vehicle. It’s a great way to kill time while charging and, in my opinion, a great way to introduce children to music making. Let them start early!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syr7h5agaec (/ embed)

The hyphen says that Tesla still has some work to do when it comes to music making software, but that it is already “super dope” – you can finally make music in your car! He also shouts Tesla Club-SoCal for the collaboration. Marty Morisse tells Evannex that: “If anything has to do with music, The Hyphenate is the man we are going to. … He explains how to use TRAX (which) is a huge help for many of us Tesla drivers who want to learn and play with the app. The hyphen also tweeted Elon and offered its services to make the next version of TRAX even better. ”

Evannex also shares that Morisse and The Hyphenate were together with members of Tesla Club-SoCal in a video clip about Tesla. This clip contained most of the Teslas that have ever appeared in one music video. Of course I had to see this video and when I saw it my first question was: how did this not work on Twitter?

The video opens with a beautiful view of the beach, a deep bass line and then Morisse’s silky voice invites you to take a ride with her. Her siren’s voice gets deeper as she raps about clean air and her P100D. This is one of those videos that you bring in with a beat that resonates with your wrist, and then fascinates you about the beauty of these vehicles. It is one of the coolest Tesla music videos that are only about Tesla. I definitely want to take a ride.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atnzTvJL-2g (/ embed)

I can see The Hyphenate completely beating in the Cybertruck.

You can read more about Morisse’s love for music and Tesla here and how she became Tesla.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement