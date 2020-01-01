advertisement

Erik Haula scored the second goal of the second period, and the Carolina native took advantage of a third-round video summary in a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Carolina, with Dzingel’s full score coming with 54 seconds remaining.

Teuvo Teravainen, appearing in his 400th career NHL game, had two assists as the Hurricanes won their second game in a row. They were playing the second game of a seven-match homeland.

Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.

Max Domi scored for Montreal, which had a promising road game, clear by the end of the trip. The Canadiens closed out a seven-game stretch with a 3-4-0 score, losing the last three.

Montreal goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 33 shots.

The Canadiens appeared to tie the game with 7:08 remaining in order when Ryan Poehling returned to the stage for what would have been his first goal of the season in his 13th game. However, the Hurricanes challenged the show, and the ruling came back that there was goaltender intervention at Montreal’s Phillip Danault making contact with Mrazek.

Aho’s power play goal kicked off the mark just 1:55 into the game, giving him 23 goals this season. Aho posted 10 goals in December.

The Hurricanes have recorded a power play goal in four of their past five games.

Domi stole the pellet from Teravainen and sent Mrazek past the door for an unchecked terrace at 3:48 of the opening period. Domi has goals in six straight games, all on the road.

Haula’s breakthrough goal came at 7:34 of the second period. He was on the wing of the net and simply pushed Brett Pesce’s pass for his third goal in a four-match stretch.

Carolina’s Lucas Wallmark helped Dzingel’s goal extend his lead to seven games.

The Hurricanes finished with a 54-26-4 record in the 2019 calendar year, the best of any year in franchise history.

Carolina also defeated the Canadiens in the open season at Raleigh.

