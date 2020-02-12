advertisement

It really shows how painfully stupid Western culture has become that a film like ‘The Hunt’ has become a flashpoint of controversy, but no one has really seen it.

For those who may be blissfully ignoring one of the dumbest stories – and who really say something – about the movie industry, here is a quick walkthrough. Essentially, the trailer for ‘The Hunt’ was released online and looked like a redesign of ‘Battle Royale’, ‘The Hunger Games’ and every other manhunt thriller you can think of. The main difference here was that there was an element of social satire on top, where you had very “white” guys who were hunted by the elites.

Naturally, Fox News had an aneurysm and it made its way into Fuckface Von Clownstick Donald Trump’s field of vision and, from there, it all became parabolic (watch it) and Universal removed it from the calendar. exit. Everyone went crazy for a movie that almost no one saw, and it was basically the story of “The Hunt”.

So far, it is. In a long interview with THR, Jason Blum, Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse – the film’s producer and writers respectively – were candid about what happened. “None of us were interested in taking sides with this film,” Blum said at the top of the interview.

Lindelof explains that the trailer for the film came after two mass shoots in the United States, and after testing the film in the week that followed, no one made the connection between the two – despite what the media on the right declared to be. “For us, there was just a basic frustration that nobody was talking about the film. They were all talking about what their perception of the film was – a perception that largely formed on the basis of all the events after the horrible weekend before, “said Lindelof.

So far, the only confirmed release date is March 13 in the U.S., but it’s likely to be released here in Ireland on the same date. In the meantime, here is the new trailer and the fantastic poster for it.

