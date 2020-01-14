advertisement

US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has issued a harsh summary of the Chinese government, calling on the international community to give up against the “most brutal and widespread oppression China has seen in decades” in its report. its annual of 2020.

HRW’s global leader Kenneth Roth was denied entry to Hong Kong on Sunday, where he was expected to launch a report covering the global human rights situation, but characterizes China prominently.

The report strongly condemns Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region and warns that growing political influence and efforts to censor people abroad pose an “existential threat to the international human rights system”.

“If not challenged, Beijing’s actions bring a dystopian future in which no one is beyond the reach of Chinese censors, and an international human rights system is so weakened that it no longer serves as a check for government suppression. , “Roth said in the report.

China last month announced sanctions on HRW and other US NGOs, in violation of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which backs anti-government protests in Hong Kong and threatens China with sanctions for human rights abuses. human.

Beijing says NGOs have been encouraging violent crime linked to anti-government protests in Hong Kong that have plagued the city for more than six months.

Chinese state media have also widely blamed fake news and Western intervention for landslide victories against pro-Beijing election candidates in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The HRW report, which was published in New York on Tuesday, said Hong Kong police have used “excessive force” and “increasingly restricted freedom of assembly” at the financial center. She criticized Hong Kong pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam for refusing to launch an independent investigation into police abuses.

Beijing has previously criticized HRW for its investigations into surveillance technology and training camps in Xinjiang.

US estimates of approximately one million Uighurs have previously been arrested in Xinjiang.

Beijing denies any mistreatment of Uighurs or others in Xinjiang, saying it is providing vocational training to help stamp out Islamic extremism and separatism and learn new skills.

China has always been sensitive to claims of rights, but over the past year it has become increasingly strong in defying criticism, which has periodically threatened to avoid trade negotiations with the United States. (Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

