So many large stores still have a great Christmas sale and we do our best to show you some of the best deals you can find. Right now it’s time to focus on one retailer that offers particularly interesting deals on some of the most popular gadgets and gadgets of the season. The big year-end sale of Best Buy is almost over, but there are still a lot of great deals that you have to look at. View the full sale here on the Best Buy site, or you can continue to the end and view our 10 favorite deals below.

Microsoft – Xbox One X 1 TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition console bundle

Become a Jedi on Xbox One X

Step into the role of a Jedi Padawan who barely escaped the cleansing of Order 66. Participate in cinematographically charged light sword and Force battles on a galaxy-spanning adventure while staying one step ahead of the empire and its deadly inquisitors.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition bundle *

Includes: Xbox One X 1 TB console, Xbox wireless controller, full game download from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, 1 month Xbox Live Gold, 1 month Xbox Game Pass for console and 1 month of EA Access. †

Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for console and EA Access †

Includes: Xbox Live Gold for 1 month – connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live, the most advanced multiplayer network. Xbox Game Pass for console console – enjoy 100+ games right out of the box.

1 month EA Access † – Play dozens of EA’s best titles on Xbox One, try new games before you market them.

The best value for games and entertainment

Whether you are watching 4K movies or streaming gameplay, there has never been a better time to play with Xbox One.

The only console designed to play the best games from the past, present and the future

Play more than 2,200 games, including more than 200 exclusive games and more than 600 classics of Xbox 360 and Original Xbox. (Games are sold separately.)

Xbox One is the only console with a 4K Blu-ray player and 4K video streaming

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more and experience richer, brighter colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Play with friends and discover your next favorite game. Immerse yourself in a deep library of more than 100 high-quality games. Join the largest community of gamers in the most advanced multiplayer network. (Membership is sold separately.)

Connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live

The most advanced multiplayer network offers stable gameplay and fast downloads. Experience hundreds of legendary games from all Xbox consoles with backward compatibility.

Microsoft – Xbox One X 1 TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition console bundle: $ 349.99 (save $ 150)

Apple – AirPods with charging cassette (latest model)

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and speech

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day long with multiple charging cycles from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with charging cassette (latest model): $ 144.99 (save $ 15)

(lower prices and more competitively priced models on Amazon)

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44 mm space gray aluminum housing

GPS

Always-On Retina view

30% larger screen²

Swimproof³

ECG app¹

Electric and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

SOS⁴ for emergencies

Fall detection

S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor²

watchOS 6 with activity trends, cycle registration, innovations in the field of hearing health and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminum housing

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44 mm spacer gray aluminum housing: $ 414.00 (save $ 15)

(lower prices on Amazon)

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds

Really wireless

Experience the stability with which you can make calls and listen to music without having to worry about outages.

Use all day, whatever your listening needs are

Offers a battery life of up to five hours and with extra power from the included pocket-friendly charging case you can enjoy for up to 15 hours.

Perfect conversation and speech quality

The unique four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls.

Passive noise reduction

Helps with blocking noise for clear sound reproduction.

Built to work and guaranteed to last

Jabra Elite Active 65t has a design with an IP56 rating. Wherever your day takes you, and whatever your activity is, it does not stand in the way of sports, music and telephone conversations.

Optimize your training

Track fitness and performance with an integrated motion sensor.

HearThrough technology

Provides external ambient noise in earphones for awareness.

Voice command made easy

You can connect directly to Alexa, Siri or Google Now, giving you the information you need quickly – whether it’s setting up appointments, finding events or having messages read aloud.

Drivers of 6.0 mm x 5.1 mm

Deliver powerful sound.

20Hz – 20 kHz headphone frequency response

Ensures a true sound reproduction.

16 ohm impedance

Helps to conduct the current efficiently.

Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds: $ 119.99 (save $ 70)

KitchenAid – KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer

Ideal for various kitchen tasks

10 speeds offer the versatility you need to bake your favorite recipes.

Bowl lift design provides stability

Enjoy solid support when mixing large parties. Use the lever to smoothly position the mixing bowl.

Polished stainless steel bowl of 5 liters

With a wide mouth and handle it offers space to make large portions.

Multifunctional mounting hub

Makes it easy to exchange the included Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless steel wire whip.

Enjoy powerful performance

The direct drive, all-steel gears and all-metal construction ensure a durable design and offer reliable operation.

KitchenAid – KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer: $ 199.99 (save $ 300)

2 Amazon Echo Show 5 smart screens for $ 89.99

See and do more with Alexa

Echo Show 5 is connected to Alexa for vivid images on the 5.5 ″ smart display with a clear, full sound – all in a compact design that fits into any room, in any home. View lyrics on the screen with Amazon Music.

Set alarms and timers, stay up to date with current events, view weather and traffic while you are on the move in your new city.

Entertainment for every part of your day

Stay up to date with the news and sports highlights of today. View movie trailers. Cook together with step-by-step recipes. See lyrics and album covers with Amazon Music. It is the perfect size for adding great entertainment to every room.

Connect with your favorite people

Make hands-free video calls to the Alexa app or another Echo-enabled device with a screen. Connect directly to other supported devices in your home, or make a voice announcement in any room with a supported Echo device.

Designed around your privacy

Enjoy multiple layers of privacy. Your voice will only be streamed to the cloud after your device detects the wake word – Alexa.

You can switch off the microphone and camera at the touch of a button. With the built-in shutter you can easily cover the camera.

Control your smart home

Manage compatible smart home devices on the simple interactive display or use your voice. Regulate lights and switches, set thermostats, view security cameras.

Make other bedside tables jealous

Use the mood lighting at sunrise to start your day well. You can also choose from a variety of fun watch face designs.

Alexa has more than 80,000 skills and counts

Amazon Alexa is always getting smarter. The skills are like apps and help you do more. Play Jeopardy! or learn something new with wikiHow. Just say, “Alexa, show me skills.”

2 Amazon Echo Show 5 smart screens for $ 89.99

Dr. Beats Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless headphones with noise reduction

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration retains a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life makes wireless playback with full functionality possible all day long

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel you can play for three hours after 10 minutes of charging if the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for energy-saving mode offers up to 40 hours of battery life

Answer calls, control music and activate Siri with multifunctional on-ear control

Soft cushions over the ear provide more comfort and extra sound insulation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ wireless headphones with noise reduction: $ 189.99 (save $ 160)

TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.

View content with a high dynamic range (HDR) on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.

Built-in Roku smart platform provides access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney +, Apple TV +, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

3 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection

High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your children

With the built-in V-chip you can block content based on program assessments and check assessments of unknown programs.

TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 4 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $ 299.99 (save $ 30)

Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – Q60 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5 ″ screen

Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.

100% color volume with Quantum Dot

More than a billion shades of brilliant colors provide our most realistic image.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.

Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and details jump off the screen into dark and clear scenes.

Quantum processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor immediately scales up the content for sharp details and refined colors.

Environment mode

Complete your space by turning a blank screen into tempting visuals or news at a glance.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Movement speed 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast action moments.

Advanced TV sound

Two speakers of 10 W.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection

High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 65 ″ Class – LED – Q60 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $ 999.99 (save $ 200)

TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 5 series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Auto Game mode

For the smoothest action, the lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming.

Premium design

A dark finish, slender profile and jewel eye button add style and sophistication to your home cinema.

Free Roku external app

Turn your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional Roku remote with voice control.

54.6 ″ screen

Large enough to give everyone in the room a captivating experience.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

View 4K movies and TV shows with 4x Full HD resolution and scale up your current HD content to stunning image quality at Ultra HD level.

View content with a high dynamic range (HDR) on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for numerous entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the built-in WiFi and integrated apps from the TV.

Built-in Roku smart platform provides access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney +, Apple TV +, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also provide plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

240 Natural movement

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports, and video games with virtually no motion blur.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home cinema connection

High-speed HDMI delivers image and digital surround sound in one handy cable. HDMI cable not included.

Enjoy the image from multiple angles

178 ° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear view for viewers sitting on the side of the screen.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your children

With the built-in V-chip you can block content based on program assessments and check assessments of unknown programs.

TCL – 55 ″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $ 379.99 (save $ 70)

Image source: AP / Shutterstock

