The NFL wildcard round placeholders change a little from year to year, of course, but one doesn’t seem to change. When the Houston Texans reach the playoffs, they will appear in the game on Saturday afternoon (the slot where the weekend’s worst odds are usually awarded). As we discussed last year, the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 2002 and had five playoff appearances by 2018-19 (2011-12, 2012-13, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19) , , with all these games on Saturday afternoon (for what it’s worth, they went 3-2 in those games). Now there is a sixth playoff appearance. This time on January 4th against the Buffalo Bills (on ESPN and ABC) on Saturday afternoon.

It is somewhat understandable why the Texans always end up here. They’re not exactly the biggest national TV draw (while Houston is the seventh largest US TV market and disproves “small market” claims about its teams, Texans had the 24th best national game audience in 2018-19) in general . And her opponent, Buffalo, wasn’t set to perform in prime time this year until he had a flex in week 15. (The bills appeared in a Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys that got great reviews, but that wasn’t primetime, and the reviews were more about Dallas than Buffalo.) So the Texans themselves (who had three primetime) ) Games this year, but mostly thanks to those who played them, are not a good example of a nationwide top TV billing, and it certainly doesn’t help paying the bills.

But it’s definitely interesting to see Houston land on the pitch again on Saturday afternoon, especially if this is their sixth appearance. The Texans have contested the playoffs six times, always as division winners, but not as one of the top two seeds, which is why they have to play every wildcard weekend. However, there are always four games on the wildcard weekend. If the task was purely coincidental, the Texans would probably only get one in four (25 percent) on Saturday afternoon, and if it was a random task each time, regardless of what had happened before, the quota of six straight 2.44 percent would be awarded on Saturday afternoon. These assignments are obviously not random and audience potential is a key factor for them, but this number shows how different the regular assignment of Texans to Saturday afternoon slots is, what would be expected in a random system.

However, it is logical for the NFL to produce such playoff slots. The Saturday afternoon game usually has the least number of spectators, and that’s usually the place where the teams are least likely to draw large numbers. And the Matchups Titans-Patriots (Saturday night on CBS), Vikings-Saints (Sunday afternoon on Fox) and Seahawks-Eagles (later Sunday afternoon on NBC) all seem to have better rating potential. The Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks finished third, seventh, and eleventh last season, while the Vikings and Eagles finished ninth and fourteenth (the Titans were 29th). The 24th best titans and 27th best bills certainly seem to be the least desirable matchup for national television, and so this game takes place on Saturday afternoon. But it is remarkable that the Texans have landed there again.

