A SHORTAGE of homes for sale in Holland Park drew eight registered bidders to the 20 Macklin St auction on Saturday, where it almost broke the street record.

“There is nothing left anywhere else,” said an unlucky bidder after the auction.

Ironically, the former three-bedroom home was one of around 600 homes built in Holland Park in the 1940s and 50s to address the housing shortage after World War II.

Today, realestate.com.au shows only 12 houses on the market in the southern suburb of Brisbane and agents and buyers are asking for more residential property.

“We need someone in this price range ($ 700,000- $ 800,000) to get into the market, and buyers who missed this will choose,” said Justin Yip, real estate agent at LJ Hooker Cleveland , “Especially through this Holland Park corridor.”

A hundred people came through the first open house at 20 Macklin Street, Holland Park, shortly after New Year’s Day, and most were back to see how it was sold under the hammer for $ 730,000, the second highest price on the street.

The auctioneer Jason Hyland stood on the 35 square meter aft deck and looked at a crowd of 70 people. Strollers, dogs and children took refuge under any shade.

Among them were the eight registered bidders, but when a Calamvale personal trainer held up number one paddle and made an opening bid of $ 600,000, only four took part in the auction.

“There are many first-time buyers here,” said Yip.

“We usually see them in the $ 500,000- $ 600,000 price range, but in this price range, many professionals looked around: doctors, accountants.”

Investors and builders were also present, but when he tried to slow the auction down by $ 5,000 as a second bid, Mr. Hyland threw him back.

“A bit low to start with, I’m taking $ 25,000,” said Hyland.

A family with paddle number six accepted the challenge and stayed until the price reached $ 700,000.

“It is the place where everyone is here today,” said Yip. “It is near Cavendish Road and the school is at the end of the street.

“At our first open home (January 10th) we had 30 groups, almost 100 people, there isn’t much on the market in this price range.”

Too nervous to watch or even hear the auction of her 32-year-old house, Barbara Whye had retired down the street – a street she thought was the best in Holland Park – to wait for a message.

“It was terrible, I was so nervous,” she said afterwards.

The Whye family bought the house they rented from the government in 2001, but Ms. Whye has lived in Holland Park all her life.

“There is so much we would have done to the place. We would have increased it but we could never afford it so we set up a shed and when the children got older they moved down there. “

In front of the smaller of the two sheds were two red and white border collies that were with a group of six adults, including Papa Mick, who was bidding on behalf of his daughter.

When he held up paddle number eight and offered $ 5000 more to raise the bid to $ 705,000, the bid was not rejected this time.

However, the opening bidder responded immediately and after a short series of bids, the auction was interrupted at $ 727,000.

Agents hurried down the street to pick up Ms. Whye and her husband and to discuss the minimum price, while the main bidder, personal trainer Julian Campisi, called his dentist, who was at work to discuss the increase in the offer.

The property was announced on the market with a negotiated bid of $ 730,000 and immediately sold.

“First auction, first bid. Did I have a poker face? “Asked Mr. Campisi after the auction.

“Was it bidder number eight over there? Yes, I wish they had stopped earlier. It’s within my budget, but it was getting closer. “

The underbidders were surprised that the three-bedroom workers house soared above $ 700,000 that they decided to find a good local espresso bar next, as there were no other houses on the radar.

