This rather sad abandoned row of terraced houses in Derby’s St Luke neighborhood is pictured awaiting his fate in the 1970s.

The houses were among many others in this part of the city at the time which were cleaned to make room for the construction of the inner ring road.

This particular row of abandoned houses was on Drewry Lane, which housed one of Derby’s longtime clothing manufacturers, James Smith & Co (Derby).

The company was one of the leading British manufacturers of uniforms for industry, the police and the military, as well as for the export of clothing abroad.

The other two photos from our archives show the company’s large workroom in 1949, below, then in the late 1970s / early 1980s, below.

The James Smith Factory Workshop, Drewry Lane, Derby, 1949

The business started when a journeyman tailor named James Smith first decided to take root and set up his own business premises in Derby in the 1830s.

An interior shot in the 1970s / 1980s at the clothing manufacturers James Smith and Co Ltd, Drewry Lane, Derby

The arrival of railways in the city in 1839 sealed its success as it attracted a huge influx of people looking for work, and Smith quickly secured an order to make uniforms for the Midland Railway Company. .

Rapid expansion followed, and the business moved to new premises at Drewry Lane in 1856, where it remained until it closed in 1987.

Like many British clothing manufacturers at the time, he was a victim of competition from the Far East.

.

