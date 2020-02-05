advertisement

The body of a man discovered in a forest area in Galway was eventually identified after two people provided detailed information to solve a five-year-old puzzle.

The deceased was found in September 2014 by a man walking his dog near a bird sanctuary on the Rusheen Bay Woods coast.

advertisement

It prompted an extensive investigation and calls for help, with no identification and few personal possessions found on the body.

The deceased is said to have been in his mid-40s. Fingerprints and dental exams were done, and a detailed facial reconstruction was done by Dr. Christopher Rynn at the Center for Human Anatomy and Identification at the University of Dundee, Scotland.

But in the end it was a simple house key that closed the case.

On Wednesday, gardaí announced that two Polish men who had only heard of previous garda requests for information had recently appeared.

They told them that another Polish man had lived with them for a short time in a house in Galway in late September 2014. He advised them to rent out his room after a period of time when he wasn’t coming home.

They later changed locks but kept the old mechanism. As a result, the investigators managed to match the key found on the body to the lock supplied by the men.

The key, found in 2014 by an unknown man in Galway, ultimately led to his recent identification. Photo: The Irish period

“This led to a number of investigations into the person’s identity, and a DNA comparison was carried out via Interpol in Poland last week, which confirmed that the man was a Polish citizen,” said gardaí.

The man’s death was not classified as suspicious, and although he has now been identified, he has not been publicly disclosed. Given the initial efforts to find out who he was, no arrangements were made to anonymously bury him at Bohermore Cemetery in Co Galway. His family has been contacted since then.

The breakthrough finally ended an open investigation that had received a lot of publicity and that led to searches of local and international databases of missing persons.

When the man was found, his few possessions included the only silver key labeled “ERA”, money in sterling and euros, a gold American watch, and clothing that had probably been bought in the United States or Canada.

Gardaí has ​​now learned that he traveled from Poland to the United States in the early 1990s and to Ireland shortly before his death in 2014.

“A great deal of credit is due to the dedicated Gardaí who has been working on this case since 2014 to determine this man’s identity,” said Superintendent Patrick McHugh.

“The circumstances in this case are both sad and tragic. The family and An Garda Síochána are grateful to the people who have come forward to give us the key to solving this matter.

“The crucial step to contact Gardaí has ​​made this man’s family know the whereabouts of their relatives.”

advertisement