After the Republican Senate majority stopped efforts to summon John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, and possibly others, the house democratic leadership suggested that the house could summon them to provide the same information.

The supervisory duties of the congress continue.

These supervisory duties include the right (some would call it an obligation) to inquire about the circumstances of a possible order by the president not to release any Congress-approved funds for Ukraine.

Generally speaking, this would be a correct topic for congress monitoring. However, President Trump will claim that such a testimony would jeopardize the executive’s privilege. That is also correct – as a general statement. A president has the right to receive honest advice from his closest advisors, and he will not know if their talks could go public.

In 1974, the United States Supreme Court dealt with a similar (if not exactly identical) conflict. The special prosecutor, who dealt with Watergate, searched for the tapes that President Nixon had had in the Oval Office between him and his closest advisers: chief of staff Bob Haldeman, domestic policy adviser John Ehrlichman, and White House legal counsel John Dean.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the executive privilege actually exists and that in another case the disclosure request could be overcome. However, as part of a criminal investigation, in which the recorded conversations were directly relevant, the blanket demand for the executive’s privilege had to give way.

The U.S. District Court of District Circuit appeals court had previously rejected an application from the Senate Watergate Investigative Committee to accept the tapes. This court ruled that the supervisory interest of the committee is general and cannot overcome the protection of executive privilege. This court specifically referred to the pending impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives and pointed out that the need for the tapes in this particular context could lead to a different outcome.

In October last year, the Federal District Court in Washington approved the release of material from the large Müller jury to the House Judiciary Committee in its hearings on the impeachment process. There is a federal law that protects the confidentiality of the jury’s statements. This law provides an exception for the use of the material in criminal proceedings.

An earlier decision by the Federal Appeals Court ruled that an indictment hearing (in this case involving a federal judge) at home was sufficiently analogous to criminal prosecution for the exemption to apply. The Washington, D.C. court agreed and ordered that Mueller’s Grand Jury statement be published at the request of the House Justice Committee.

Based on these precedents, the federal courts may not be enough in the interest of congressional regulators to overcome the privilege of the executive, but there would be a need for an impeachment investigation by parliament. There, the strategy of the Democratic leadership will have devastating consequences for its goal in the past two months.

The supervisory interest that the House will now assert is no longer related to a specific impeachment investigation, which could be compared to a specific criminal investigation that existed before the Supreme Court on President Nixon’s tapes. Rather, it is the type of interest that the Supreme Court implied and the US Court of Appeal ruled directly on the DC Circuit that was insufficient to overcome the privilege of the executive.

Only if Parliament reopened impeachment and subpoenaed Bolton and Mulvaney’s testimony in the new investigation could the democratic leadership hope to claim executive privileges before the courts. Politically, such a move would be suicidal for the Democrats. It would make President Trump’s argument that the house had vengeance against him that will never stop.

The house hurried with its previous impeachment proceedings. It should have acted more consciously and received the information from witnesses who dealt directly with President Trump. It missed its chance.

Tom Campbell is Professor of Law and Professor of Economics at Chapman University. He served five terms in the US house, including during President Clinton’s impeachment (for which he voted). He left the Republican Party in 2016 and is in the process of founding the Common Sense Party of California.

