January 15, 2020 11:33 PM EST

The Washington Post summarizes the hottest decade in its history as follows:

“The past decade has been the hottest ever on the planet, driven by an accelerated rise in temperature over the past five years. This comes from data released on Wednesday.

The results, published jointly by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, describe a worrying course: 2019 was the second most important year since records began, after 2016. The past five years have been among the five hottest since records began , And 19 of the hottest 20 years have passed in the past two decades.

The warming trend also reflects the unmistakable sign of human activity that releases tens of billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year, scientists say.

“Not a single hot year – or hot day or season – is in itself evidence of climate change. But this hot year is just one of many hot years in this decade, ”said Kate Marvel, a scientist at NASA and Columbia University. “Statistically, the planet is deliciously warmer than it was before the industrial revolution. We know why. We know what it means. And we can do something about it. “

