advertisement

The singer was surprised on the beach and posed with tiny dresses that showed their charms

anitta is considered one of the sexiest singers in Brazil and around the world, a title that was won thanks to her beauty and sensuality, which she wasted on stage.

But wherever she stands out is on social networks, a place where she quickly crowned herself one of the artists with the largest number of fans.

advertisement

The queen of reggaeton shows sensual pictures and hot videos that make her 44.2 million followers sigh InstagramAn example of this is her recent photos, in which she can be seen in a tiny white bikini while playing with the ocean waves and walking on the beach.

In addition to these postcards, the singer showed another series of pictures in which she is accompanied by two friends with whom she enjoys the warm weather on the beach, and of course she tans her sexy attributes with a small two-piece swimsuit.

At 26 Anitta is She is not afraid to show her body and has been captured several times with tiny dresses that reveal her properties.

Previous articleBella Thorne shows off her hot body with this tiny bikini in the Dominican Republic. Next articleKhloé Kardashian’s true curves in underwear don’t let you blink

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

advertisement