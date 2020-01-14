advertisement

Tyler Bozak scored the lead as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Monday night for their ninth consecutive home victory.

Alexander Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Western Conference Blues, who are 12-2-1 in their last 15 games overall.

Brayden Schenn had two assists for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 20 saves.

advertisement

Max Comtois scored and John Gibson stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Ducks, who are 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

The Blues hit first at 7:53 of the first period. Robert Bortuzzo fired a shot from the right circle and Steen blasted Gibson’s long weak rebellion from a sharp angle.

Having not scored in his first 28 games this season, Steen has three goals in his last three games.

Comtois tied the game 1-1 after claiming a Blues lap inside their blue line. He snapped a blow through the traffic and between the pillows of Allen – who never saw or reacted to the blow.

But the Blues bombed Gibson with 22 shots in the second period as they built a 3-1 lead.

Some bold checks by Robert Thomas led to the touchdown. He stayed behind the puck and pushed one of his hurdles to teammate Mackenzie MacEachern, who slipped the ball into Bozak for his inaccurate goal.

Bozak has nine goals and three assists in his last nine games.

The Blues made it 3-1 midway through some tic-tac-toe passing on a 4-on-3 power play. Schwartz cut from the left circle to convert Schenn’s ice pass.

Barbashev pushed the lead to 4-1 midway through the third with a gift. Ducks defender Hampus Lindholm slipped into Gibson on the side of the Anaheim goal, allowing Barbashev to claim the loose ball and score in the unmarked net.

– Starting the media level

advertisement