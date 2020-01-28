advertisement

The term “Never again” has been burning in my mind since childhood. At the Hebrew Day School, the teachings and horrors of the Holocaust were pierced in our psyche, even to the point that children said in class “… are we learning this again? What is it we already know.”

As much as my Jewish classmates and I received this knowledge, it seems that the Holocaust is being forgotten, and in some cases, not even taught.

Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the most infamous Nazi death camp, Auschwitz, and remember six million Jews, including two million children, two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population killed in the Holocaust. . Four million Poles, Gypsies, blacks, gays, political dissidents, invalids, the Soviets, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Serbs and Roma were also executed by the Nazis for a total of 10 million.

As stunning a number as it is, according to a recent survey, only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945. In a 2018 Washington Post report, two-thirds of American Millennials respondents cannot identify what Auschwitz is, and 22 percent of millennials in the survey said they have not heard of the Holocaust or are unsure if they have heard of it – twice the percentage of adults in the US as a whole who said same thing . The Holocaust is being forgotten.

We were warned that this would happen. We were told by our Rabbis and teachers “… you may be the last generation to meet a survivor.” “Learn their stories because when they are gone, people will pretend that never happened.” “People will forget and it’s your job to make sure they never do because our enemies will use it against us.”

Yeardo year, my Jewish High School Ramaz would do a special Holocaust Remembrance Day program. At the end of the program they would ask the survivors present to leave the room. Then every child survivors, followed by grandchildren. It was powerful to see how few of us would be left if Hitler and the Nazis had ended the extermination of the European Jews. I was always one of the ones left behind in a nearly empty auditorium.

In 2004, I volunteered as director of the Jewish Culture Clubs in Seattle area schools. The first day the fliers went up to a school advertising clubs, someone drew Swastikas on flyers. One of the club students told me she was not Jewish but came because she was curious. The next week, she told me she had gone home and told her parents that she had come to the club and they were terrified. They had kept it a secret from her that she had been Jewish all her life, because of the wishes of a surviving grandfather.

Last year some of my family members received death threats because of my religion. My home and office were doomed. I was called a racist, a fascist, a white supremacist, a Nazi and the strangest of all, an anti-Semite by those who label themselves liberal, progressive and “anti-fascist”. One day I was in love with all this for my dad and he said to me “… it’s ironic. They call you a fascist and your family was killed by the fascists.” I was shocked. I was 38 and I didn’t know that I had relatives killed in the Holocaust. When I asked my father why, it was a very common response among that generation “… your grandparents didn’t want to scare their grandchildren.”

Some “progressive” Jews have taken this idea to the next level. In additional Jewish schools, Holocaust education for decades was a pillar of the curriculum. As additional Jewish schools have continued to close, following the decline in membership among less observant Jews, in several other Jewish additional schools, the curriculum has been distilled into a phrase, “Tikkun Olam.” The concept of Tikkun Olam is a line out of context from the Aleinu Jewish prayer, which has been chosen to mean Social Justice. Progressive Jewish organizations espouse this line, while often lining up their organizations to causes that contradict Jewish beliefs on behalf of Social Justice.

One of the most extreme examples is a Jewish blogger named Richard Silverstein, whose blog is named “Tikkun Olam”. Silverstein spends most of his time demonizing Israel and those who support the Jewish state. He often defends anti-Semites known as Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib. The cover of his Facebook page is even of a Holocaust survivor looking at the reflection of what Silverstein thinks has become Israel, the very monster who persecuted the child by presenting some of the worst anti-Semitic tropes written in Hebrew.

My teachers and rabbis were right. Despite all the museums, special curricula, and educational grants, the Holocaust is being forgotten. Holocaust revisionism has become more fluid. According to Time Magazine, “… despite overwhelming evidence and an acceptance and apology from Germany decades ago, the revisionists continue to claim that nearly 6 million Jews were not killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, for one, has called the Holocaust a “myth” and suggested that Germany and other European countries, rather than Palestine, provide land for a Jewish state. “

In 2006 Iran hosted the International Conference on Revising the Global Holocaust Vision which drew many high profile Holocaust deniers, including such as David Duke American and even Jews from the Neturei Charter described by the Anti-Defamation League as “the most extremes” distant Judaism. “

In the 1930s in Europe, many Jews were convinced that if they and their children were assimilated into other cultures, they would be spared. Hitler did not distinguish who was an observant Jew and who was not and does not make modern-day anti-Semites. The lesson we can learn from the Holocaust is that in a world with a rising tide of anti-Semitic attacks, our message must be clear. Never again. We will take whatever steps are necessary to protect ourselves and never go as a lamb to the slaughterhouse, but we must also teach our children to do so while being visibly Jewish and proud. Now is not the time to hide who we are, rather celebrate our heritage and be a “Kiddush Hashem”, sanctifying the name of God, proud of who we are and examples to the rest of the world of what Judaism is to those who were killed. , whose offspring were deceived and will never be able to do so.

