HONG KONG – Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that she will work closely with Beijing’s top official at the Asian financial center to get her back on track “after more than six months of pro-democracy protests.” democracy.

The appointment of a new head of Hong Kong’s most important Chinese government office, Luo Huining, was unexpectedly announced at the weekend in sign of Beijing’s disappointment with the latter’s handling of the crisis.

The Central People’s Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reports to the China State Council or Cabinet, and is the key platform for Beijing to project its influence on the city.

“I would work closely with Director Luo in the foreseeable future, committing to ‘one country, two systems’ and the Basic Law, to get Hong Kong back on track,” Lam told her first conference press of the year referring to the mini-constitution of the city and the system of government.

Luo on Monday, in his first speeches since taking office, used the same language, saying he hoped the city would get back on track.

In November, Reuters reported exclusively that Beijing was considering replacing former liaison bureau chief Wang Zhimin, who had been criticized for failing to anticipate public opposition to an extradition bill now withdrawn.

Lam did not mention the protests in her opening remarks, which focused on the health risks associated with an outbreak of a respiratory virus in Wuhan city, China. Authorities have identified 21 cases in Hong Kong, seven of which have been released from the hospital.

Clashes between police and protesters have intensified over the holiday season following an early December lull in violence, after a major victory by the pro-democracy camp in the city’s district council elections yielded no government release.

Chinese-run anti-government protests in Hong Kong have evolved for months into a widespread pro-democracy campaign with demands for universal suffrage and an independent investigation into complaints of police brutality.

Police allege he acted with restrained restraint.

Many in Hong Kong are outraged by what they see as Beijing’s ever-tightening control of the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under a “one country, two systems” framework when the former British colony returned to rule. Chinese in 1997.

Beijing denies intervention and blames the West for stirring up unrest.

The protest movement is backed by 59% of city residents surveyed in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and 57% of them wanted Lam to resign. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

