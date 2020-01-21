advertisement

On behalf of Hong Kong Prime Minister Carrie Lam, Secretary General Matthew Cheung reiterated that the city will be on high alert regarding the new pneumonia outbreak in China on January 21.

Cheung said he was in favor of Lam because the Hong Kong chairman led a delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

advertisement

According to Cheung, there are now 106 suspected cases in Hong Kong, none of which have been confirmed as the new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

From 8 p.m. On January 20, a total of 218 patients in China were infected with the novel coronavirus. In addition to 198 in Wuhan, five have now been reported in Beijing and 14 in the Guangdong province bordering Hong Kong.

There are four confirmed cases outside of China, two in Thailand, one in Japan and one in South Korea.

In the meantime, four deaths have been attributed to the corona virus in China.

Cheung added that passengers flying from Wuhan to Hong Kong must now complete a health declaration.

When asked whether passengers from Wuhan on the high-speed line should also complete such a statement, Cheung said that this was not currently necessary because there were body temperature monitoring stations at the train stations.

During the press conference, Cheung said the decision by Moody’s to downgrade Hong Kong’s credit rating was “unfortunate and unfair.”

On January 20, Moody downgraded Hong Kong’s rating from “Aa2” to “Aa3” because, according to Reuters, the strength of the city’s institutions and governance is “less than previously thought”.

In the early hours of January 21, the Hong Kong government issued a statement saying that it “strongly contradicts Moody’s assessment of the current situation in Hong Kong.”

Cheung also answered a press question in response to an opinion article by Luo Huining, director of the Beijing Liaison Office in Hong Kong. The article was published on January 20 in the Chinese state media People’s Net.

In the article, Luo proposed to “improve” Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” model by using the “experiences” of Macau’s “one country, two systems” model, which better suits Beijing’s wishes.

Macau Citizens groups strongly protest Article 23 legislation. (Xu Xia / The Epoch Times)

The reporter asked whether the Liaison Office was putting pressure on the Hong Kong government to push Article 23 – an anti-subversion law that many Hong Kong citizens protested against in 2003 and that forced the government to dispel fears that this would affect their civil liberties. Cheung replied that Lam had previously commented on the issue, namely that the city government would “first create the necessary social conditions” before attempting to reintroduce Article 23.

Macau passed a law in 2009 to implement Article 23 of its Basic Law.

Cheung also criticized “rioters” for kidnapping a peaceful gathering on January 19 when Hong Kongers gathered to demand international sanctions against Chinese Communist and Hong Kong officials who violate human rights.

Protesters gather at Charter Garden, Hong Kong on January 19, 2020. (Sun Pi-lung / The Epoch Times) Several protesters are arrested on January 19, 2020 in Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong. (Sun Pi-lung) Lung (The Epoch Times)

Cheung said they set up roadblocks, set fire and attacked police officers. He did not respond to calls from the 150,000 people who attended the Chater Garden rally.

The local police arrested the meeting organizer, Ventus Lau, that evening for “inciting the crowd” and violating the rules set out in the police application for the meeting.

Lau is scheduled to appear before the Eastern Magistrates’ Court at 2:30 p.m. Local time on Tuesday according to the local Hong Kong Civil Assembly Team.

Follow Frank on Twitter: @HwaiDer. (TagsToTranslate) carrie lam

advertisement