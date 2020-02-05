advertisement

Investigations are underway by the Regina Police Service in connection with seven cases involving property damage.

Co-op refinery spokesman Brad DeLorey has confirmed that each of the seven houses is owned by Co-op refinery managers.

“We will take all necessary action to protect our people and their families,” DeLorey said.

CTV News has reported that the Regina Police Service believes the incidents are linked to a labor dispute at the company.

The vandalism comes just weeks after Unifor President Jerry Dias was arrested by Regina police on election lines outside the Co-op refinery.

Police said they received reports of the incidents on February 4th and 5th but added that they could have happened as early as January 30th.

Property damage occurred at the addresses listed below:

3600 block Hazel Grove

1600 N. Fenwick Cres.

3800 E. Thames Rd.

1600 N. Cres violet

4600 Sherlock Dr.

5500 Blake Cres.

Block 0-99 Wesley Rd.

If you have additional information, you can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (Tips).

