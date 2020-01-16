advertisement

A man who was seriously injured on Tuesday when his tent was lifted by an industrial vehicle as part of a “cleanup” of the Grand Canal in Dublin is originally from Eritrea in East Africa.

The charity Inner City Helping Homeless reported that prior to the incident, it had “spent about six months” dealing with the man on a nightly basis.

He remains at St. Vincent’s Hospital, where his condition is described as “serious but stable”.

He was described by Pádraig Drummond, who has been a volunteer at ICHH since 2015, as “a calm man and always in good shape”.

“I don’t ask people about their private affairs how they became homeless. I am happy to listen if you want to volunteer, but our job is to offer help and tell them what services are available,” said Drummond ,

“I couldn’t see him, although I hear he is still in a very precarious position.”

Gardaí appeals to witnesses for the incident, which took place between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday when the man in the tent was lifted by a mechanical claw vehicle operated by Waterways Ireland.

In a statement, gardaí said: “A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident and is currently at St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is being treated.

“Gardaí is attractive to anyone who has witnessed this incident, or to road users who may have camera footage, to contact gardaí on Pearse Street at 01 666 9000, the confidential Garda line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda -Turn station. “

Waterways Ireland, which manages the canal, was currently mining up to 10 tents in the area. An outreach worker from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) was present to help people find alternative accommodations.

Sources say that the occupied tent was not opened, but was “orally checked” and there was no response from the inside. The worker who operated the commercial vehicle was then given permission to move it. However, when it was raised there was movement in the tent and it was immediately brought back to the ground.

The incident is now under investigation by Lake Garda, an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) because it was an incident in the workplace, and separate reviews by Waterways Ireland and the DRHE.

While the DRHE provides homeless services in the four boroughs of Dublin, a spokeswoman said she had no mandate to clear tents or items from the canals. This is exclusively Waterways Ireland’s responsibility, she added.

In its statement, Waterways Ireland said it had “worked in partnership with the DRHE to remove tents along the canals in Dublin where they pose a public safety risk”.

