advertisement

William Fox with his wife and daughterPhotograph by Bettmann / Getty

Disney, after having engulfed the cinema division of Fox, renames its acquisition: 20th Century Fox will now be called 20th Century Studios. It’s hard to blame Disney executives for disconnecting the studio’s productions from the company led by Murdoch who created it, though it’s unfortunate that the move involves eliminating the reference to William Fox, while c was precisely as the founder of a large studio that he made history. (It would be particularly appalling if Disney rewrote history and replaced the boxes of the old Fox movies it had acquired.)

The story of William Fox is no less extraordinary than the list of films he has produced. His career was brief – he started as a movie owner in 1904, started producing films around 1915, and left the industry in 1930. During those fifteen years, he fostered the careers of several great directors, such as John Ford (who made dozens of silent films under the aegis of Fox in the 19s and 20s, such as “Just Pals”, “The Iron Horse” and “Four Sons”, as well as a lot of talking images in the early days of this medium) and Frank Borzage (films like “Lazy Bones” and “Seventh Heaven”). Fox launched the careers of Howard Hawks (with silent films like “Fig Leaves” and “A Girl in Every Port”) and John Wayne (in “The Big Trail” by Raoul Walsh); he produced the primordial New York gangster film “Walsh’s The Regeneration” from 1915; he brought revealing German director F. W. Murnau to Hollywood for a film series that includes “Sunrise”, which inevitably ranks among the critics (including mine) of the best films ever made. But in 1930 Fox was ousted from the company that bore his name; a few years later, under new management, he merged with Twentieth Century Pictures, and has continued to make films without him since. He died in the dark in 1952.

advertisement

The rise and fall of Fox are told in illuminating detail in a well-documented biography of Vanda Krefft, “The Man Who Made the Movies,” of 2017. But there is another book that tells his story – a 1933 book – who told it first, and this is done in an idiosyncratic, radically modern form. It was written by one of the most famous and politically contentious novelists of the time, Upton Sinclair – best known for “The Jungle,” a fictional account of the dirty and exploitative conditions of Chicago’s stockyards. The book, “Upton Sinclair Presents William Fox”, is a three hundred and seventy-seven page tome based primarily on thirty-six days of interviews that Sinclair did with Fox, recorded by two stenographers and reporting – as the author says in his prologue – seven hundred and fifty-eight pages of typing. (The book is easily accessible online.)

“Upton Sinclair presents William Fox” is a kind of documentary film in the form of a book – and its author knew this and incorporated this idea into the text itself. He subtitled the book “A Feature Picture of Wall Street and High Finance in Twenty-nine Reels with Prologue and Epilogue”, and his table of contents calls the chapters of the book “reels”. (The book evokes a form of documentary which, curiously, did not exist at the time, the film-interview: no studio, in the first years of the conversation, made films centered on journalistic interviews carried out on its sound scenes.) It is a very particular book, which goes from the enthralling engagement to the pathologically obsessive. In part, I would challenge anyone, except a historian, to read, or anyone but a relative of Fox, to read with pleasure.

Sinclair, of course, was one of the original authors of the muckraking, and he proudly claims this motif in his prologue: just as he revealed the belly of the meat-packing business in “The Jungle,” he sought , with the help of Fox, to reveal the sordid corruption of American finance and politics as evidenced by the dismantling of the big companies of the Fox company. Sinclair was a socialist (who ran for governor of California on this ticket in 1926 and 1930), and he reveals his motivations throughout the book. In addition, he was so motivated to divulge the story that he did it himself, publishing the book himself and promising to spend all the profits on providing libraries with sets of his own works.

Fox sought out the novelist to tell his story; Sinclair had no intention of fictionalizing him, but decided to write a “factual story,” which would be based on Fox’s narrative and the accompanying documents – in fact, a dominated literary documentary by the first person of his subject, directly quoting the spoken voice. The irony of this premise is rooted in the cause of the Fox problem, which Sinclair cites in advance: the great upheaval in the film industry that resulted from the transition from silent to talking pictures, and the main financial consequences of this technological advance.

The twenty-nine “reels” in the book range from the birth of Fox in Hungary in 1879 to his childhood as a hustling Jewish child growing up in buildings on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where he arrived downstairs age with his parents. His entrepreneurial spirit was revealed early on, when, at the age of ten, he hired a group of children to sell candy to order in Central Park. He dropped out of school at eleven and worked as a fabric cutter, had a short career as a comedian, and started his own fabric business. (Sinclair relishes the practical details and strange anecdotes that emerge from these various professions.) At the turn of the 20th century, he saw an Automat – an arcade, with coins – and, in 1903, opened one of the hers, in Brooklyn, and, soon after, transformed the upstairs rooms into a cinema. He then opened more theaters and, in 1915, he began producing films which he showed in his own theater chain. By the 1920s, Fox had expanded its theater chain nationwide and distributed its films internationally as well.

Technology is at the center of the story: at the start of his career, he successfully challenged, for antitrust reasons, the holders of cinematographic equipment patents who stifled the projection and production of films by demanding enormous fees; in the face of radio competition, from 1921, Fox “began to look at the experiments tried with speaking images” and invested massively in the development of the new format. In 1928, he anticipated the development of television and reacted by making theaters with huge screens 90 feet wide (indeed, IMAX) and by producing films in 70 mm. format that was to be displayed on this scale (such as “The Big Trail”).

But, by that time, he had already sealed his fate. First of all, the development of talking cinema required a major investment, both in the reorganization of production studios and in the installation of new equipment for theaters. Secondly, Fox felt that the international market would be considerably diminished by talking pictures (he did not foresee dubbing) and, to compensate for the anticipated loss, he planned to buy Loews, the cinema company which also owned M-G-M. He wanted to reduce staff and duplicate facilities, increasing production and profits. To do this, he had to borrow fifty million dollars from an investment bank.

Meanwhile, Fox had to have the deal approved by the federal government for antitrust reasons, which is how Herbert Hoover got in on the scene. Fox was Republican (in national elections, but, he said, Democrat locally in New York) and had played a crucial role in engineering Hoover’s appointment in 1928. Ironically, Fox says he said to a banker and Hoover supporter to inform the candidate.

.

advertisement