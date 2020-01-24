advertisement

The latest publication that works with Sports Illustrated operator Maven is The Hockey News. The magazine was founded in Montreal in 1947 by Ken McKenzie and Will Côté and has since gone through several owners (and moving to Toronto in 1979), including the Canadian media chain Quebecor (2014-18) and Roustan Media (2018) – currently where it is Chairman and publisher W. Graeme Roustan belongs). After Maven released on TheStreet (a publication Maven acquired last summer), they are now working with SI and Maven on several digital projects:

Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News will partner up this spring, bringing together the most respected hockey journalists at national and local levels in print, digital, video and audio.

The two venerable brands will create and deliver cross-platform national and local team-oriented content to consumers. Everyone will continue to publish their magazines while producing a digital experience with co-branding within SI.com.

The leading hockey news journalists will continue to produce all robust offerings as in the past and will now appeal to more than 100 million monthly users of Sports Illustrated and Maven. Hockey News will continue to publish its digital offerings, which will now transition to the Maven technology platform and join more than 300 other leading brands, including History.com, Biography.com, Maxim and Ski Magazine. In addition, SI and The Hockey News will expand their offerings to launch team websites with co-branding for every NHL franchise, and join the over 90 current SI local offerings.

The emphasis on effective storytelling at the national level, local insights, breaking news and daily videos underscore the joint agreement.

This seems to have a certain logic for both sides. SI still has a wide reach so that the content of The Hockey News can be better known, and it may make more sense for THN to try team-up with a partner like SI / Maven who already does to do alone. The collaboration with THN gives SI / Maven a well-known ice hockey brand and some prominent writers. And SI editor-in-chief Ryan Hunt quoted in the press release:

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Graeme and The Hockey News to provide enhanced content for hockey fans of the two most respected and credible brands in journalism,” said Ryan Hunt, co-editor of Sport Illustrated. “From a national and local perspective, the dynamic multi-platform experience will further expand our goal of making real-time content available to consumers on every platform they live on.”

How well this actually works may depend on the quality of the content, particularly these “team websites with common brands” and the authors who are provided for these websites. SI has already seen some problems with the execution of below-average content of “Mavens” and the hiring of below-average employees. However, the content of the THN authors is worth introducing, and it is possible that the team websites can choose some solid authors. We’ll see how it all works, but it is certainly interesting to see how Maven enters into another partnership with a well-known media company, and in particular that it will bring some integration with SI.

(The street)

