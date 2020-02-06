advertisement

Serge Ibaka scored the winning 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning run to the top 12 franchise games Wednesday night with a 119-118 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 12 straight games in the regular season at home against the Pacific.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, Terence Davis II had 11 points and Fred VanVleet chipped in 10.

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points for the Pacers, who have lost three straight. Doug McDermott added 19 points for the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Victor Oladipo had 13 points.

The Raptors had won 11 in a row twice before in franchise history – 2016 and 2018.

The Pacers led by 19 points in the third quarter, but the Raptors cut the lead to a fourth quarter start. Indiana regained the lead by 10, but Toronto reduced it to three on Siakam’s heck with 5:05 to play.

Brogdon’s 3-pointer had Indiana 11 with 3:50 to play.

Lowry’s 3-pointer with 1:34 left cut the lead to five. The hijackers regained possession of the lane with a 1:23 remaining turnover. Siakam made one of the two free throws, then had a steal and made a 1:07 left put to cut the lead to two.

After a defeat by Oladipo, the Raptors took over and Lowry placed Ibaka’s 3rd pointer. The Pacifics stopped at one last chance.

The Hijackers led 30-20 after the first quarter.

Brogdon finished the scoring in the first half with a 3-pointer and Indiana led 63-48.

Justin Holiday was 4 of 7 from the 3-point range in the first half and was 14 points away, while the Pacifics shot 54.3 percent from the field. Ibaka had 10 first-half points for the Raptors, who shot 40.9 percent from the field.

The Pacers opened a 19-point lead on Brogdon’s 3-point lead with 10:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Lowry gripped a 12-0 Toronto lead with a lineup to cut the lead to six points with 4:02 left in the third. Lowry’s preparation cut the margin to two in a dive with 22.9 seconds left. Sabonis made a shot kick and Indiana led 86-82 after three quarters.

