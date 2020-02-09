advertisement

Fred VanVleet scored 29 points – 10 in the fourth quarter – and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 119-118 on Saturday night to extend their franchise’s best win in 14 games.

Pascal Siakam made the winning free throw with 22.9 seconds to play and finished with 20 points for the Raptors, who have won 18 of their past 19 games against the Nets, including 10 straight at home.

Toronto have won their first three meetings between the teams this season.

Terence Davis II added 20 points for the Raptors. Matt Thomas had a career-best 15 and Serge Ibaka scored 12.

Caris LeVert had 37 points for Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 points and 11 assists, DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Taurean Prince had 17 points and Joe Harris 11 for the Nets, who had won five of their previous seven games.

The hijackers had an 18-point lead over the third quarter and led by 12 entering the fourth.

VanVleet’s jumper extended the lead to six with 1:38 to go, but the Nets responded with four points to cut the margin to two. LeVert’s step jumper tied the score at 118 with 35.4 seconds remaining.

After Siakam made one of two free throws, LeVert and Harris lost the throws to finish the game.

The Nets led 36-33 after the first quarter.

Toronto used an 11-0 goal to lead by seven in the second quarter. A three-foot hit by Siakam put the Raptors ahead 15 with 3:09 to play in the first half.

The Hijackers led 66-54 at halftime.

OG Anunoby’s dunk gave Toronto an 18-point lead with 8:43 to play in the third quarter.

Nets ”Wilson Chandler made three free throws with 3:22 to play in the third, reducing the lead to nine.

The Hijackers led 100-88 after three quarters.

The hijackers were point guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered a whip in the third quarter against the Indianers Pacers on Friday.

