Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 26 points Friday night for the Toronto Raptors, who held a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the host New York Knicks to earn a 118-112 victory.

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and combined with Lowry to score the final 12 points – seven for Siakam and five for Lowry – for the Raptors, who have won six straight. Fred VanVleet scored 16 points while Norman Powell (16 points) and Serge Ibaka (14 points) reached double digits off the bench for Toronto.

Marcus Morris Sr. (21 points, 10 rebounds), Julius Randle (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Elfrid Payton (13 points, 11 assists) had two doubles for the Knicks, who led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and made up for it. all of a fourth-quarter deficit of 12 points, but could not take the lead.

Damyean Dotson scored 21 points off the bench while Reggie Bullock had 11 points as the Knicks fell for the fifth time in six games.

The hijackers increased their lead to 12 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter 85-79. Toronto opened the period on a 10-4 run to take a 12-point lead once in the VanVleet jumper with 9:37 left.

But the Knicks defeated 20-8 in the next five minutes to tie the score for the first time in the second half. Dotson, Portis and Randle each scored the first 18 points before Morris’ two free throws scored 103-103 with 4:03 left.

OG Anunoby responded with a 3-pointer to give the Raptors the lead for good. Morris missed a potential 3-pointer before Siakam drained two free throws to extend Toronto’s lead to 108-103.

Payton scored the next four points to pull the Knicks within one point with 1:22 left, but Siakam delivered a cockroach dunk on the next trip down the floor. Payton followed with a turnover and Lowry hit two free throws with 48.6 seconds left.

Morris sank a long jumper to seal the Raptors ‘lead at 112-109, but Siakam hit a 3-pointer and the Knicks’ last hope was gone when Bobby Portis returned the ball with 10.7 seconds left.

