Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and added eight assists as the Toronto Raptors host defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday night.

It was the second win in 15 days for the Raptors over the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight to Toronto.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, Terence Davis had 19 high season points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12.

Collin Sexton had 22 points for the Cavaliers, who completed a three-game road trip at 1-2. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 17th double of the season. Cedi Osman contributed 14 points, Kevin Porter Jr. had 13 points, Darius Garland had 12, and Kevin Love had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto shot 47.6 percent from the field while holding Cleveland to 42.5 percent shooting.

The Raptors led by 21 points in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 17-point advantage.

Anunoby, who started the match with Hollis-Jefferson starting at home, hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give Toronto a 27-25 lead.

The hijackers led by 10 as Lowry made two free throws with 8:18 left in the second quarter. The Cavaliers cut the lead to four before VanVleet made a 3-goal with 4:11 left in the half to finish an 8-0 goal. The Raptors closed out the first half with a 7-0 lead to lead 59-43.

Lowry’s 13 points in the first half led the Raptors, who shot 50 percent from the field. Thompson and Sexton each scored 11 points while the Cavaliers shot 34.7 percent.

The hijackers increased the lead to 20 in the 3rd pointer with Lowry’s score with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter. Ibaka’s kick hit extended the lead to 21 with 3:33 to go. The Hijackers led 86-69 after the third quarter.

Toronto is 4-3 after Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) were injured in a Dec. 18 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

