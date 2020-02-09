advertisement

Keep in mind that: Southwest offers on this page expire on Monday, February 10.

I don’t know all of you, but I’m already making plans for my next vacation and trip out of town. Yes, it is only the beginning of the year, the weather is miserable in some places and this is not exactly the holiday season. But that has not prevented countless airlines from selling amazingly low discounts and rates in the last few days. And if that wasn’t enough, Southwest Airlines is currently promoting a temporary offer for all its personal credit cards – an offer with the airline’s largest sign-up bonus ever.

The offer: 40,000 points after you have spent $ 1,000 on purchases with the card within your first three months. And if you manage to spend $ 5,000 during your first six months of card ownership, you score an additional 35,000 points – so 75,000 points in total, which is Southwest’s highest sign-up bonus ever. You can earn either or both point levels, and these are the cards to which the offer applies: The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card (NOTE: As indicated above, this offer expires on Monday, February 10).

For comparison: this promotion contains a much easier to obtain layered bonus than you will find with other credit card offers. For some of them, you have to spend $ 10,000 and more for six months to get the full bonus. In this case, you only have to spend $ 5,000 more than half a year to reach the second Southwest bonus layer.

This improved offer is available on all three Southwest personal credit cards, which you can read more about below, along with some highlights.

Image source: The Points Guy

Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus credit card – This card has an annual fee of $ 69, includes a bonus of 3,000 Rapid Rewards birthday points and has a winning percentage as follows: 2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners, 1x everywhere else.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier credit card – This card has an annual fee of $ 99, includes a 6,000 Rapid Rewards anniversary points bonus and offers the same income as the Rapid Rewards Plus card.

Southwest Rapid Rewards priority credit card – With this card, the annual fee is $ 149, offers a 7,500 Rapid Rewards birthday point bonus and the same win rate as the previous two cards. You also get extras, including a $ 75 annual Southwest travel credit, four upgraded boardings per year (if available) and 20% back on board purchases and Wi-Fi purchases.

Needless to say, but just because all these cards offer the same welcome bonus of up to 75,000 points, this does not mean that the cards are the same. You should certainly pay attention to the respective annual fees and benefits and choose the right mix to meet your needs. For example, not everyone needs the improved boarding pass that comes with the Priority Card.

Who is not eligible: You cannot earn this sign up bonus or open one of those three cards if one of the following situations is true: you already have a personal Southwest card, you earned a Southwest consumer credit card credit for 24 months in the last time, or you have Chase’s reached 5/24 mark (which means that you have opened at least five credit cards in the last 24 months).

The last word

It is never too early to plan your next outing – the sooner the better, actually. The new flights from Southwest to Hawaii, plus this offer of up to 75,000 bonus points, are just as good as incentives to plan your next trip. This offer becomes even more attractive as it covers the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus credit card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier credit card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority credit card, so you are not necessarily limited to a specific card, which can be a fantastic addition to your wallet.

Image source: Wilfredo Lee / AP / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

