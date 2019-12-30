advertisement

It was a busy year for the political jungles there. Really, it’s been a busy year even if you were trying to keep away from political drama.

Here’s a look at the moments that kept us glued to our screen in 2019.

Federal elections

Justin Trudeau celebrates Liberals election victory with wife Sophie. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

Although the official campaign period in Canada is quite short compared to our southern neighbors, politicians made up for the lost time this year.

Months before the campaign began, a Conservative candidate in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley regained the title when she bought her boyfriend a human skull. Yes a skull. Claire Rattée told Black Press Media that she spent “spent about six months researching” the skull to make sure it was not improperly captured by local First Nations, but was a European skull from the 1700s.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Election news didn’t stop there. In September, a photograph of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in black at a 2001 holiday appeared in TIME Magazine, and in news sites well beyond B.C. Trudeau apologized and said it was his love for the costumes that got him into trouble. This Halloween, he avoided the dress altogether.

“I shouldn’t have done it,” Trudeau says of the Brownface photo

In the wake of the black scandal, Trudeau avoids cheating or treatment photo options

The election campaign took a turn for the worse in October, after a video showed a man telling NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to cut his turban in order to look more Canadian.

Racist encounters on Day 23 of the campaign

The campaign was made a little easier, albeit odd, by her when Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer claimed to be an insurance broker, but his credentials did not get a closer look.

Then of course, the results. Trudeau and the Liberals secured a second mandate to govern, though the Conservatives formed the basis and won the popular vote.

Liberals return with minority government in Election 2019

ICBC Repair

Before our era Attorney General David Eby announces the regulation of ICBC levels and the handling of claims in B.C. legislature, February 6, 2018. (B.C. government)

British Columbia’s favorite “dumpster fire” only increased in size this year, as new drivers saw large spikes in insurance costs following an adjustment in September. Prime Minister John Horgan said he regretted the growth of new drivers and they were “great examples” that more work needed to be done.

Prime Minister John Horgan regrets the huge increases in the ICBC rate for young people

New executives pay more for optional ICBC coverage, says David Eby

Tensions with China

Loud cries and cheers as protesters urge China to release Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and for @UBCM to stop taking Chinese money for the reception tonight. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/TWJqnHzU3H

– Kat Slepian (@katslepian) September 26, 2019

Problems with the Chinese government increased in 2019 after Chinese authorities arrested two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive in Vancouver last December.

Meng Wanzhou’s extradition to the US continued to make his way through the courts in 2019, and the two Canadians remain in custody overseas. In B.C., citizen and resident politicians alike gathered in the Union of B.C. Municipal conventions in September to require the organization to cut ties with China and host the Chinese consulate tomorrow.

“Shame on you”: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Huawei’s ‘no more fear of the unknown’ chant despite last year’s ‘tribulation, war’

Kovrig climbs into the mood as “two Michaels” for close to a year in Chinese prison

The truck caravan cut takes over Vancouver

Entire families are here in the Vancouver truck convoy with signs saying “logs = work” and “forestry feeds my family. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/nP456r0wmh

– Kat Slepian (@katslepian) September 25, 2019

It was a difficult year for the forestry industry and it all came to a head in September when a log truck column appeared in the Union of B.C. Convention of municipalities. Dozens of trucks melted their horns to get the attention of B.C.’s forestry workers, who struggle in the face of significant job losses.

VIDEO: Truck convoy registration stops traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Limbs welcoming into existence

Boating Greeting is not yet available in B.C. (Katya Slepian / Black Press Media)

It was a long way to greet the trip to B.C., and it’s not over yet. In August, the province announced that the ride hailing would take effect at the same minimum rates as taxis, but with larger operating areas. They will also need Class 4 licenses for all of their drivers. Although Prime Minister John Horgan said British Columbians would be greeted at Christmas, that has not fully resulted.

Before our era sets rules for travel greetings, the same minimum fare as taxis

Greeting on the trip could be B.C.’s Christmas gift, says John Horgan

The first hello greeting permit approved in B.C.

UNDRIP becomes law

Before our era, Prime Minister John Horgan listens as Terry Teegee, First Nations regional chief, urges Ottawa to adopt UN Declaration on Indigenous Human Rights, Ottawa, 3 December 2019. (AFN)

B.C. the government became the first in North America to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

UNDRIP has become an international cry for Indigenous people left behind by colonial rule and to achieve “free, prior and informed consent” to resource development and other activities in their traditional territories.

Before our era be the first to enforce the UN indigenous rights declaration

UN indigenous rights become law in B.C., he tells Chiefs John Horgan

Before our era treaty commissioner expects UNDRIP bill to speed up treaty talks, more agreements

Before our era the scandal of the legislature speaker

Mayor Darryl Plecas speaks to the media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media)

Is this over yet? We’re not sure – it started in late 2018 with a wood chipper, but has continued throughout 2019. Legislature officer Craig James retired in May after a report by a former Canadian Supreme Court chairman revealed that he claimed unfair profits and used the property of the legislature for personal reasons.

Guns sergeant Gary Lenz retired in October, despite a Supreme Court report clearing his name.

Mayor Darryl Plecas says “justice” needed for legislature employees

Before our era Legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after found wrongdoing

B.C. gun sergeant Gary Lenz resigns amid spending spree

Resignations let B.C. the legislature ‘turn the page,’ says John Horgan

