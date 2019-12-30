advertisement

Dwayne Johnson was named Hollywood’s highest-paid male actor for the second year in a row. According to Forbes, the former wrestler has earned an estimated $ 89.4 million in the past 12 months thanks to roles in the Fast & Furious offshoots Hobbs and Shaw, the action thriller Skyscraper, and his HBO -Comedy Ballers that earns him $ 700,000 for an episode. A large part of his assets can be attributed to a lucrative backend business, with which he generates up to 15 percent of the box office earnings from his films.

With Jumanji, the star will also receive his biggest advance so far: The Next Level, which will bring him $ 23.5 million. Next year, he will also appear in Disney Adventure Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt.

After Johnson, Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr follow in second and third place. Hemsworth earned $ 76.4 million for his Marvel work and role in the commercial misfire of Men in Black: International by Sony, while Downey Jr was just behind with $ 66 million.

Other Marvel stars in the top 10 include Bradley Cooper in sixth place with $ 57 million, Chris Evans in eighth place with $ 43.5 million and Paul Rudd in ninth place with $ 41 million. For Cooper, only 10 percent of his income came from Marvel, with the majority coming from A Star is Born. The actor-director lost an upfront salary and instead opted for a backend deal that paid off: the film earned $ 435 million worldwide and earned him $ 40 million.

While the list is dominated by American stars, Indian-born Canadian actor Akshay Kumar finished fourth thanks to Hindi hits Kesari and Mission Mangal. Thanks to international co-productions like Viy 2: Journey to China with Charles Dance and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan also finished fifth.

Also on the list are Adam Sandler, who continues to benefit from his business with Netflix, and Will Smith, who recently starred in Disney’s Aladdin hit.

The world’s highest paid actors

Will Smith $ 35 million Paul Rudd $ 41 million Chris Evans $ 43.5 million Adam Sandler $ 57 million Bradley Cooper $ 57 million Jackie Chan $ 58m Akshay Kumar $ 65 million Robert Downey Jr. $ 66 million Chris Hemsworth $ 76.4 million Dwayne Johnson $ 89.4 million

– Guardian

