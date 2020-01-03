advertisement

For the past 33 years, the Yellow Rabbit High Performance Rodeo has featured some of the wildest, most delightful, penetrating, uplifting, entertaining, shocking, innovative and radical theatrical experiences imagined by artists from all over world. High Performance Rodeo Resists Boundaries. It’s theater, spoken word, music, dance and performance art and sometimes all at the same time.

The 34th High Performance Rodeo, which runs Jan. 8 through 26 at 15 different venues around town, will host 28 different shows. Everything you need to know about this year’s international arts festival is available at hprodeo.ca, you can even download your festival guide. Check out the relevant festival pass which is available until 11:59 p.m. on January 7th.

reWorks Productions’ Let’s Let’s Run Away at High Performance Rodeo.

SOLO flying

From its humble beginnings, High Performance Rodeo has proudly been a showcase for solo artists and this year is no exception. Upon his completion at WordFest 2019, Canadian Olympian Mark Tewksbury was asked to again perform Belong, a powerful and highly personal account of his life as a confined gay athlete and of his journey to self-promotion.

At Bliss (birthday party), Jamie Dunsdon, Verb Theater’s artistic director and one of Calgary’s most sought-after independent directors, promises to take a fun, intimate, and honest look at her evolution as an artist.

Jan (JD) Derbyshire, a former Loose Moose makeshift artist, endures her soul in ifiedertified, frank personal and irreverently illuminating exploration of what it means to be certified crazy and the journey that brought her there.

After a successful and critically acclaimed run in Toronto, Daniel MacIvor, the undisputed dean of the solo show, brings his latest work, Let’s Run Away, to this year’s festival.

Hong Kong Exile Room 2048. Courtesy Remi Theriault

Remi Theriault

GOTTA SING, GOTTA DANCE

Juliet + Romeo, the DJD reincarnation of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, was a certified hit at last year’s HPR festival and has just wrapped up a national tour and promises to captivate the audience once again with its cheerful dance, jazz wedding and theater.

In its dance and media show called Room 2048, the Vancouver Hong Kong Exile theater troupe explores cultural loss, desire and nostalgia.

Kris Demeanor brings his varied festival – a festive, singing, appealing, philosophical, entrepreneurial, drinkable and hard-working, hard-to-live Russell: Straight Up.

Nancy Tam and James Long in Note Number 12. Courtesy Matt Rezenk

COMES FROM AFTER

In their dance and performance piece titled Tlakentli, Mexican artists of Nahua and Mixteco backgrounds look to the past to help them understand the present and the future.

Now in its third year, the Shoe Project allows immigrant women to tell their stories of the pain, joy, struggles and insecurities experienced when they decided to leave their native country for Canada.

The Spreafico Eckly theater troupe from Norway has joined the Vancouver Theater Replacement for Footnote Number 12, a piece of performance that they promise will be quirky, curious and surgical.

Lee Pope is the End of the World as we know it with High Performance Rodeo.

BACK P ENR ENCORES

Four years ago, Cliff Cardinal captivated Rodeo audiences with his solo Huff show, and now he’s back with Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special – a darkly funny combination of songs, spoken words, stories and unapologetic observations.

New York-based solo artist Lee Pope brought his Road to Rude show to the Rodeo a decade ago, with shocking observations about the Bush years. Now he’s back with It’s the End of the World, his look at the Trump years.

10 MONDAY MINUTES

For the past 20 years, the 10 Minute Play Festival has been one of the hottest Rodeo tickets and, this year, it will be presented at the Flanagan Theater at GRAND on January 11th.

