Ron Mugar celebrated when he fought and won at City Hall. Then a bill of $ 60,000 in attorney fees came from the same government trying to move to his home in Norco, a horse-friendly community outside of Los Angeles.

“At first I thought it was a mistake,” says Mugar, a retired graphic designer. “Why should I have to pay to defend myself against an illegal attempt to take over my property?”

Such abuse should not occur in California. Legislators passed reforms in September 2018, completing a program that allowed communities across the state to address excessive attorney fees in cases of code violations.

Legal proceedings by the Institute for Justice in Indio and Coachella helped to advance the legal situation. Unfortunately, profit-motivated prosecutors have more than one way to generate revenue.

Just ask Mugar, who received his bill two months after the new law came into force. Now he is defending himself in a separate litigation by the Institute of Justice.

Mugar’s saga began in spring 2017 when code forces raided his property after clutter had accumulated in his garden. The city’s agents had visited Mugar twice in the past 10 years and decided to get tough. Instead of letting go of him with a quote, they jumped to something more extreme: Receivership.

People can lose their jobs if they are guilty of a misdemeanor, but stakes increase with reception because people can lose their homes.

Once the process begins, the stewards appointed by the court gain control of the property and can do whatever they feel necessary to bring it in line. Residents have to watch from the sidelines, and if at the end they can’t cover the tab – which they rarely can – the auctioneers sell the property to cover the debt.

Cities love the big paydays. But the prosecution went too far in Norco.

Her first mistake was to use receiving as a punishment for bad behavior. City officials who want to impose an escalating series of consequences have other tools. You can’t say, “Three strikes and you lose your home.”

Code enforcers have to reserve reception for situations where gross negligence puts neighbors at risk. It’s about public protection, not punishment. Authorized interventions can include fire hazards, uncovered pits, or dilapidated structures that are ready to collapse.

The inspectors found none of this at Mugar – just a messy yard and an outdated laundry room that was built in the 1960s.

The plans for a confirmation should have ended there, but the prosecutor continued to press, even when Mugar went to the hospital for heart surgery. They didn’t care that he repaired the property himself. They waited months before they finally stopped.

Such abuses will persist in California as long as three conditions remain.

First is a perverse incentive structure. Some cities are responsible for enforcing the code themselves, but Norco and many other municipalities hire private law firms that increase their revenues through aggressive fee collection.

Lawyers in these law firms essentially use their delegated police force to do business for themselves. Unlike their counterparts in the public sector, they don’t get salaries. They get paid on an hourly basis, which means that if they don’t find new cases, their income will decrease.

Tax stress also affects the way cities work. Government agencies claim to have enforcement programs in place to promote public security. However, a study by the Institute of Justice in 2019 that focused on a police strategy called “Civil Asset Forfeiture” found that cash security increases during an economic downturn.

“These results suggest that law enforcement agencies are less concerned with fighting crime than generating revenue,” the study concludes.

Something similar happens with Receivership, another tool from the same law enforcement arsenal. The use of reception for criminal reasons is bad. Using it for profit is worse.

A third factor in California is a 1978 law that limits the increase in property tax. A recent change allows homeowners to pass the low installments on to their heirs, resulting in lower-income residents being “grandfathered” in high-income areas.

Older, run-down houses tend to stand out in these communities. Neighbors worry about their bad real estate values, while tax collectors worry about low rates that would increase with new owners.

A clearance eliminates both problems, but only in California. No other state offers the same tax relief, and no other state has the same problem with misuse of recipients.

The prosecutors have a discretion. But they tend to err on the profit side when paid hourly or working in cities where enforcement is a way to increase revenue.

Jeffrey Redfern is a lawyer and Daryl James is a writer at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Virginia.

