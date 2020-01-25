advertisement

The Calgary Hidden Gems Film Festival begins its 2020 season of the best Indians films with the 1994 Queen Bandit Queen.

The film is based on Phoolan Devi’s prison diaries and a book based on them about one of India’s most famous anti-heroes.

In the early 1980s, Devi led a band of infamous bandits whose exploits made headlines across the country, especially in northern India, where she was well-known. Devi became as famous as any movie star and the markets sold stock figures and puppets inspired by her exploits. She was killed in 2001 by rival former bandits.

The film directed by Shekhar Kapur turned this British Indian director into an internationally renowned filmmaker, but it was also his most controversial film.

Kapoor told Devi’s story with unwavering honesty and uncompromising brutality prompting Indian censors to demand nearly 100 cuts or edits of dialogue, rape and violence scenes. The Supreme Court of India eventually joined Kapoor and allowed the film to be shown in its entirety. Ironically she delayed the premiere as long as Devi was released from prison and she demanded that she never be shown. She even threatened to burn herself alive outside the first cinema she showed. Devi became desperate when the film company paid her a substantial compensation.

Bandit Queen was one of the most successful international releases of 1994 and even was selected as India’s Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language. She did not make the final cut of the five films, but was still highly praised. Roger Ebert said Bandit Queen is an Indian film about Indian society because of its bitter indictment, its sexism and caste system – subjects that were considered taboo in the film at the time.

Bandit Queen will perform at the Alberta University of the Arts Amphitheater on the south edge of the Jubilee Auditorium Complex on Jan. 26 at 2pm.

Bandit Queen is the first of five regular movie screenings on the last Sunday of each month. A $ 25 Membership in Hidden Gems allows the holder to see all in the series or has a $ 15 admission for each movie.

For more information on the movie and a trailer, go to secretgemsfilmfest.com

