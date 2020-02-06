advertisement

Kirk Douglas during the making of “Spartacus” in 1959. Photograph by Inge Morath / Magnum

A young man once stood by the side of a road, hoping to hitchhike. A car stopped on the way to Palm Springs and picked it up. The man in the driver’s seat was Kirk Douglas. The hitchhiker looked at him in amazement and said, “Do you know who you are?”

Good question, and one that would give most of us a break to reflect. Marlon Brando is said to have stopped the car and set off for the desert in search of an answer. But not Douglas. He knew exactly who he was, and the strength of that knowledge was one of the things that kept his engine running. He finally calmed down on Wednesday when Douglas died at the age of one hundred and three. He had first become a movie star and a name to take into account at the age of thirty. What a race!

His death reinforces the impression that I tried to describe by writing about Douglas, for this magazine, on the occasion of his centenary. On screen, he projected a vigor that left the audience not only impressed but frightened. Watch “Spartacus” at the movies, and see if you can resist the call to get up, like a provocative slave, and shout “I am Spartacus!” At the appropriate time. You wouldn’t want Douglas to grab your attention and spy on a possible coward. His gaze could cross you like a sword.

Such fear, however, is tempered by regret. With the slaughter of Douglas, the landscape of heroic actors seems dangerously naked. To say that we will not see his fellow man is to wonder, of course, what this fellow consists of. We still have a lot of leading men who behave with ingenious heroism in the service of intrigue: Matt Damon like Jason Bourne, or Tom Cruise – who, at his current activity rate, will probably live up to two one hundred and three years – in the “Mission: Impossible” Series. However, the Damons and Cruises, despite their constant appeal, do not and cannot cut heroic figures like Douglas, whose presence from film to film, like that of Gary Cooper or John Wayne, constituted a sort of imperium. This grandeur is now both impracticable and suspect – these are the times in which we live and the bones we like to gather, not to mention the dimensions of our screens. The crucifixion, at the end of “Spartacus”, could lose a little something if it was seen on an Apple Watch. The fault is not in our stars but in ourselves.

What about Daniel Day-Lewis, you might wonder, as oil tanker Daniel Plainview, in “There will be blood” – an epic with a monster at its heart? It’s an in-depth performance, by any standard, and you can feel Day-Lewis becoming the person he plays, just as he was striving to become Lincoln for Steven Spielberg. As majestic as these transformations are, they are far from the dramatic position of Douglas. He never disappeared in van Gogh, in “Lust for Life”, despite the red beard; not for a second did you forget that it was the actor, not the painter, that you paid to see. Van Gogh was recruited from the celebrity ranks of Douglas, strengthening our sense of cinematic mastery, just as the enduring legacy of El Cid, a 11th-century Castilian warlord, was the great honor to be played by Charlton Heston. Time and time again, the past is disguised and twisted for the pleasure of the present cinephile, and yet, in the hands of the greatest performers, the twist itself turns into a noble act.

Douglas and Heston were friends. Now that they are no longer both gone for all that Valhalla may contain, it is worth thinking about what this friendship meant. When Michael Moore went to speak to Heston, then president of the N.R.A., and recorded their meeting for “Bowling for Columbine”, Douglas defended his fellow actor:

Even if I don’t agree with much of Heston’s politics, Chuck is a

gentleman. He agreed to have an interview with Moore, and Moore took

take advantage of the situation and make Chuck look stupid. He had been

invited to Heston’s house and he was treated with courtesy. I winced

when I saw the expression on Chuck’s face change when he realized that

he had been duped. And yet he remained a gentleman and rejected the

intruder with grace.

In three years since Douglas’ hundredth anniversary, this defense has acquired new robustness. In the past, friends could agree to disagree; a friendship that collapsed on something as transitory and as collapsed as current politics hardly deserved the name of friendship at all. This is why Douglas, a longtime Democrat with a passion for social justice, supported Heston, a Republican. The same goes for Henry Fonda and James Stewart, copies left and right respectively, whose fifty-year relationship is celebrated in style by the joint biography of Scott Eyman, “Hank and Jim”. Each actor, let us remember, had served with distinction during the Second World War, during which, as in any war, the voting intentions of the guy next to you tend to be of minor interest when he is about to save your ass. Or vice versa.

Under the current administration, this agreement has changed. You are either a Montague or a Capulet, and there is no love lost or allowed between the two tribes. Friendships exist to be broken in half and daggers must be drawn continuously. And so, while we mourn Kirk Douglas, whose thirst for life has shone through his films and beyond, do not reject as old-fashioned or impractical his call for courtesy, or his conviction that good companionship is a blessing to be tested rather than thrown away. To call him a man of peace, known for his warmth of character, would be going too far. However, when a great action hero tells us to cool him down, we have to listen.

