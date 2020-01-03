advertisement

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight points in the second half as the Miami Heat continued their hot rays at home, beating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night.

Miami has the best record in the NBA at 16-1.

However, the game between the two best Eastern Conference teams was marked by strong defense and incorrect shooting.

Toronto shot a season-low 31.5 percent, including 6 of 42 on 3-pointers (14.3 percent).

Miami shot just 40.7 percent, including 12 of 37 on 3-pointers (32.4 percent).

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Herro and Goran Dragic each had 13 points each.

Jimmy Butler, who is Miami’s biggest star, missed eight of 10 shots off the field, but he contributed 12 rebounds, eight points and seven assists.

Heat defender Kendrick Nunn, who was named Rookie of the Eastern Conference Month on Thursday, added seven points and nine assists. He is the first unbeaten player to win that award several times after claiming it in November.

Toronto was led by Sergey Ibaka (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (15 points, eight assists).

But the Hijackers lacked three starters: center Marc Gasol (left hamstring), forward Pascal Siakam (groin) and shooting guard Norman Powell (left shoulder). All three were injured in a Dec. 18 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Heat lacked a point ahead of Justise Winslow (back).

Miami led all but the last 84 seconds in the first quarter when Toronto scored a 20-18 lead.

There were three changes to the lead in the second quarter before Miami took control and passed half time with a 42-39 lead.

Miami, which received 13 first-half points from Dragic, shot 41.5 percent over that period, including 6 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Toronto, supported by 12 points each from Lowry and Ibaka, shot 31.1 percent, including 3 of 22 on 3-pointers (13.6 percent).

The teams played to a halt in the third quarter as Miami maintained its three-point lead (63-60).

Miami went on an 11-4 run between the bottom of the third and the start of the fourth – and all 11 points were scored on the Herro throwers. That sparked Miami in a dominant fourth quarter and victory.

