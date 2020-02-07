advertisement

The Anglican diocese of Adelaides North Adelaide, Bishop’s Court, is officially on the market and is expected to raise more than $ 10 million.

This would break the state’s $ 7 million residential sales record set by Gilberton mansion Ivanhoe in 2016.

The 163-year-old bishop’s court at 45 Palmer Place is located on a 5300 m² plot with a view of the Palmer Gardens.

It has been the subject of debate in the Church for decades, and the Anglican Synod overwhelmingly voted in favor of selling the asset last year.

It was built in 1856 for the first bishop of the diocese, Augustus Short, and has housed a total of 10 community leaders since then.

Today’s residents, Archbishop Geoffrey Smith and his wife Lynn, have called the sprawling estate home for the past three years and enjoyed being part of its rich history.

“It took a while (to build), it was done over a four-year period, I think,” said Archbishop Smith.

“They laid the foundation and started, and then there were some financial problems and then work problems because the gold rush in Victoria meant that many people were moving.

“There was no one to continue building it, so Bishop Short actually moved in while it was partially completed.”

The house is on three levels, including a basement, and has seven bedrooms, all upstairs.

It also has two studies, a family room, a spacious dining room, a formal living room, a living room, a kitchen, a large entrance hall and lobby, and an attached chapel.

A double garage, a shed and a spacious workshop are in the immediate vicinity.

“All of the rooms are very spacious, so it really has a nice, open, airy, and gracious atmosphere,” said Archbishop Smith.

“Much has been done to maintain the condition over the decades.”

Archbishop Smith said it was time to finally sell the property.

“We want to release its value so that we can put that value, this money, in the work that we do. This is not a fire sale, we do not have to sell, but there is so much we can do with the Ministry want to do that we don’t think we can keep that (the value) locked up. ”

Archbishop Smith said the property had a special flair and had been used by various bishops over the years for meetings, scholarships, and services.

“In 1912, one of the porches was closed and a chapel was added,” he said. “There was a lot of prayer here and various church services were held – bishops held confirmations there.

“I definitely use the chapel, but my favorite place to pray is a chair in the study, from which you can look into the garden through one of the French doors.”

Booth & Booth Real Estate’s Jamie Brown, who is selling the property, expects it to break the state’s residential sales record.

“I think there is every chance that it will double digits,” said Brown. “To get so much land at the best land value per square meter in Adelaide, there is no other way and you won’t see it again.”

“It will change the landscape of the market and completely recalibrate the top end of the market – it is the pioneer Adelaide needed.”

According to the state government, stamp duty on a $ 10 million purchase would be $ 543,830.

