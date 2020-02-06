advertisement

Representative Adam Schiff closed the directors of the house on Monday afternoon in the indictment trial of Donald John Trump, the third such proceeding in American history, with a simple question for Republican senators laid before him. “Is there one among you,” he begged them, “who will say” Enough “?” Wednesday afternoon, Mitt Romney gave him the answer. “Yes,” said Romney. “The president is guilty of a terrible abuse of the public trust.”

In our increasingly predictable partisan world, this has been as close to a surprise as Washington is still capable of. For the next few minutes, the young Utah senator invoked the faith that led him to take his “impartial justice” oath seriously, then clearly refuted Trump’s legal defense for the charge of pressuring a foreign power to interfere in the next American elections. – an accusation which, after all, had as main evidence the file of a telephone call made public by the president himself. “If I ignore the evidence that has been presented and ignore what I think my oath and the Constitution require of me, for partisan purposes, I would fear exposing my character to the reprimand of the ‘history and censorship of my own conscience,’ he said. There were only four senators in the room to hear Romney reveal his choice. One of them, Democrat Brian Schatz of Hawaii, left the Senate in tears when he finished. “He literally restored my faith in the institution,” Schatz told reporters.

Only eight years ago and a lifetime before Trump, Mitt Romney was the Republican Party’s presidential candidate. When the trial inevitably ended, hours after Romney’s speech, with a partisan acquittal by the Republican-controlled Senate, Romney became the first senator in American history to vote to convict and remove a president from his own party. . It was, he said, “the most difficult decision” he had ever made. For months, Republicans had been projecting a quiet confidence that not a single one would break ranks in the House or the Senate. They were wrong. There would just be this one.

Mitt Romney has had the chance to rewrite his own place in history. He grabbed it. This is sure to infuriate Trump, whose son began demanding Romney’s expulsion from the Republican Senate Conference before the senator actually voted. In decades, Romney could be as revered as Margaret Chase Smith, who is remembered today as the first lonely voice in the Republican Party to challenge Joseph McCarthy at the height of his power. Romney seemed extremely aware of this in his remarks. He said he told his children and grandchildren that he had done his homework and the “future generations of Americans” who would assess him. “They will simply note that I was among the senators who determined that what the president had done was wrong, seriously wrong. We are all footnotes at best in the annals of history, but, in the most powerful nation on earth, the nation conceived in freedom and justice, this distinction is sufficient for any citizen, “a he declared.

Romney will have to settle for his footnote, because the heartbreaking truth is that his unexpected act of conscience doesn’t matter for the predetermined end result, any more than that of Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who remained the only undeclared senator in the two parties just before the Senate meeting at 4 p.m. for Trump’s final acquittal ritual. (Like all other Democrats, Manchin ultimately voted to condemn.) Even Romney’s piercing words, although they are rightly celebrated in the harsh judgment that history will inevitably render to Trump, are essentially irrelevant to the meaning more wide of the day. It was not Romney’s vision of constitutional justice that prevailed in the United States Senate, but that of Trump. The party over the country won because the president knew that would be the case. From here on, there can be no more illusions.

During the two-week Senate trial, Trump asked Republican members of Congress to believe that what he had done was “perfect” and literally flawless. They chose to agree with him or let Trump drop out, even if they didn’t. In his closing speech, Trump’s White House lawyer Pat Cipollone did not make it easier for senators. “The president did nothing wrong,” he said while resting. On Wednesday, fifty-two of the fifty-three Republican members of the Senate, whatever twisted justifications they offered to the public, voted to accept this proposal. Manchin had tried to interest the Republicans in a censure motion that would have at least registered some disapproval. He had no takers.

So what do we have left? Mitt Romney, alone with his principles, and Trump, angry, vengeful and free from any constitutional threat. Until voters reach their verdict in November, Trump will be the president he always wanted to be: unstoppable, all-powerful, and completely irresponsible.

Of course, I’m glad the trial is over. How not to be? Since 10 a.m. on September 25, when Trump released the record of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking him to “do us a favor” and investigate Joe Biden, we were headed for that moment. It was a long march towards something so inevitable. The broad outlines of what Trump did were quickly evident. The same was true of the fact that Republicans were largely willing to excuse it. The public knew it too. Telephones did not ring in Senate offices during the recall process; the streets outside the Capitol were not obstructed by protesters. “It’s like watching a game that you have recorded and intend to watch, but then someone decries who won and what the score was, and you decide not to go back and just watch the replay “, Chris Coons, Democratic senator from Delaware, thought about me the other day.

The trial was more false than even the disinterested public could have expected – the first recall trial in the history of the Senate not to have called a single witness. Its end is a relief. At least we will no longer have to hear false speeches about the Founding Fathers or a pabulum on the sanctity of the process. We are spared the false horror of Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who chastised Congress for giving up responsibility, but did not want to hear former national security adviser John Bolton testify under oath of serious wrongdoing committed by the President. We are saved from the absurd rationalizations of Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio, who chastised the President for his “bad” and “inappropriate” conduct, but insisted that Trump had learned his lessons and did not should suffer no consequences. This, along with Romney’s last-minute statement setting out their hollow claim, is what appeared to be suspense in the trial.

But it was all misleading, a distraction, as useless as their votes turned out to be. Trump’s Washington is not their Washington of embarrassed hair, awkward rationalizations made by the vanquished relics of the old order. This is the Washington of Rand Paul, who went to the Senate on Tuesday to please Trump by reading aloud the name of the alleged whistleblower of the intelligence community whose complaint triggered the dismissal investigation. It’s Washington’s enemies who have become sycophant, like Lindsey Graham, and the partisan revenge of the chairmen of the Senate committees who announced, at the end of the trial, that they had made requests for information on Biden’s son and its relations with Ukraine.

