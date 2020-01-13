advertisement

HONG KONG – The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry to Hong Kong on Sunday, where he was scheduled to launch the organization’s latest report this week.

Kenneth Roth, the group’s chief executive, said he had been stranded at Hong Kong Airport for the first time after freely entering the past.

During seven months of sometimes violent anti-government protests, the Chinese-run city has banned several activists, foreign journalists and an academic.

“This year (the new world report) describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities simply blocked my entry into Hong Kong, illustrating the problem of deterioration,” Roth said in a post on his account. on Twitter.

He added that Hong Kong immigration officials had cited only “immigration reasons”.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Human Rights Watch had encouraged radicals in Hong Kong “to take violent and extremist actions”.

“They have fueled the activities of the separatists in Hong Kong and have a heavy responsibility for the current chaos,” Geng said.

Responding to Reuters questions, a Hong Kong Department of Immigration spokesman said he did not comment on individual cases.

“In dealing with each immigration case, (the department), in accordance with immigration laws and policies, will fully consider all the factors and circumstances of the case before deciding whether entry should be allowed or not,” the spokesman said.

New York-based Human Rights Watch was scheduled to release its 652-page World Report at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Hong Kong on January 15.

Now Roth would launch the report Jan. 14 at the United Nations in New York, the organization said in a statement.

“This disappointing move is yet another sign that Beijing is tightening its repressive control over Hong Kong and further restricting the limited freedom enjoyed by Hong Kong people under one country, two systems,” Roth said in the organization’s statement.

Human Rights Watch said a Chinese Foreign Ministry official had threatened to impose unspecified “sanctions” against him and some US-based pro-democracy organizations in early December. Neither the Beijing nor Hong Kong authorities have provided further details, he added.

The Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club said in a statement that it is concerned that the Hong Kong government is using the immigration department to take punitive action against organizations and media representatives it disagrees with.

“This kind of treatment and lack of explanation appeared to be creating a visa weapon and violating press freedom rights in Hong Kong law,” the Club said.

Many in Hong Kong are outraged by what they see as the ever-tightening control of the city of Beijing, which was promised a high degree of autonomy under a “one country, two systems” framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fueling unrest. (Reporting by Greg Torode and Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Huizhong Wu in BEIJING; Editing by Frances Kerry, Lincoln Feast, and William Maclean)

