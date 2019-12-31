advertisement

Will the X-Men universe be linked to The Hawk and the Winter Soldier, which airs on Disney +? This photo raises doubts.

Since Disney’s Fox acquisition, Kevin Feige has added new heroes to his intrigue. And one wonders whether the X-Men universe is not integrated directly into the series Le Faucon et le Soldat de L’Hiver, At the time, in the middle of the filming, a photo of the show was published on the Internet by the Cartoon site, And we can see the symbol of Madripoor, a place of the X-Men comics, This fictional island (located in Southeast Asia) was home to many criminals. It was also directed by Viper aka Madame Hydra. Wolverine also spent long moments of his life there.

What does the flag of Madripoor mean when the series is shot? The falcon and the winter soldier? This can mean two things: either Marvel winks at the X-Men to remind them that they are now part of the team, or there is a way to introduce them to the Marvel universe. It may be Sam and Bucky discovering the existence of mutants, and it must be admitted that this intrigue would be pretty cool! We currently know that the future of Captain America will be at the center of the intrigue and that new information will be revealed gradually. We see Helmut’s attack in passing on these latest shooting photos …

