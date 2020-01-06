advertisement

A seal for the holiday sign is recorded at the door of the Hart Healthy Food restaurant in the East Village of Calgary on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

The sudden closure shortly before Christmas of a local restaurant owned by a member of the Hart wrestling family has left employees losing thousands in pay.

Bret (The Hitman) Hart’s daughter Alexandra Hart opened the Hart Healthy Food restaurant in East Village in October, but the opening was short-lived. Staff received notice the day before the doors were permanently closed on December 20th.

Ben Duong, who worked in the kitchen, said the brief announcement was a secondary concern for him and his associates, none of whom received a salary in December.

“This is very stressful. Right now I’m waiting for some payments, I can’t afford groceries, I haven’t been able to pay this month’s rent, so I’m really struggling,” Duong said.

Duong said he owes his salaries about $ 1,500. He said when he first started at the restaurant, things seemed to be working smoothly. But it didn’t take long for him to notice some oddities, such as missing deliveries from their caterers, which resulted in four trips to grocery stores for the kitchen staff so they had enough food to serve. .

Although her social media accounts have been disabled, the Hart Healthy Food website is still running, with a gallery of Hart family photos still intact.

The website describes Hart’s healthy eating experience as: “Enjoy (experience) an experience at a farm table with fast-food convenience.” He lists himself as family owned and operated, adding “Come and we’ll make sure you feel like family too!”

When the restaurant first opened, Hart told Postmedia: “I wanted to show my gratitude to Calgary by giving them a place they could come from and also feel like they are part of the family.”

Zachary Young worked in the kitchen at Hart Healthy Food for a couple of weeks before closing. He said staff were never treated as a family, which is clear now that they are earning so much money.

“She knew a few weeks before they closed that they didn’t have enough money. She was letting people work knowing fully that she had no ability to pay them,” Young said.

Many employees, including Duong and Young, have filed reports to the provincial labor board after Hart has stopped responding to their emails, Duong said.

On Sunday, a handwritten sign on the front door of the restaurant still read, “Closed for Vacation.”

Hart did not respond to several requests for comment from Postmedia on Sunday.

