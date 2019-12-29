advertisement

Dublin Airport was flooded with tearful mothers on Sunday morning when many families began to say goodbye to their loved ones upon their return for Christmas.

The mood was somber and contrasted sharply with the cheerful atmosphere in the arrival hall the week before December 25th.

Carmel Penrose and Tom Farrelly, whose son Aodán has been living in Vancouver, Canada for two years, stood in front of the departure gate of Terminal 2 and said it was the most difficult to say goodbye after the festivities ended.

“This was his first Christmas house since he moved. I had cancer of my left eye, which I had removed six weeks ago. He surprised us when he got home, ”said Farrelly. “It was a great climb to see him, we had a couple of tough months.”

Mr. Farrelly added: “In the coming weeks before Christmas you will see all these happy pictures, Christmas carols singing and greeting everyone, but this is the other side of it. He lives so far. There are people whose sons and daughters live in London and who you can visit at any time. We cannot. “

Ms. Penrose said, “The hardest thing is when you run out of appointments and we don’t have anything at the moment.”

Emma Brady hugs her sister before leaving Dublin Airport for Austin, where she has lived for three years. Photo: Alan Betson

Alice Brady, whose daughter Emma Brady flew back to Austin, Texas, USA, said her daughter had lived abroad for almost three years, but saying goodbye has never been easier.

“I love picking them up from the airport, but I hate going back,” said Ms. Brady. “It’s good to see them and we know they’re happy there, but it’s also difficult.”

Bernard Brady, her husband, said that although they can’t come home every year, they do it for Christmas.

“It’s a really nice bonus. You can’t make it home every year because it comes down to finances and things. It really makes Christmas. We had a full house,” he added.

Patrick and Fiona O’Sullivan took their son Rory, daughter-in-law Catherine and grandson Brendan on their flight to Missouri, USA.

Mr. O’Sullivan said that the day felt special and exciting when his grandson, who was only one and a half years old, ended at Christmas.

“It is sad, but we had a wonderful week together,” he added.

Niamh Wilson, who returns to New York, where she has been living since the summer, was hugged by her two parents, Bronagh and Michael, before she caught her flight.

“I’m excited to be back, but I’m still sad. It’s bittersweet,” said Ms. Wilson.

Her father added: “When we picked her up at half past five in the morning a week ago, we had the dog with us in a Christmas sweater. He was the first to hug and the last to hug, so she is likely to miss the dog the most. “

