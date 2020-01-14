advertisement

“After the third, I’ve never seen any of the others …”

The Hard and The Fugitive are two of the most famous action films of all time and they were both written by the same author: Jeb Stuart.

Another commonality is that there has been a lot of talk lately about both franchisees getting a further entry into their respective series.

Die Hard has been reportedly preparing for a prequel film, provisionally titled Die Hard: Year One, but when Disney bought Fox, the film was put on hold and a TV series called McClane appears to be in the works now.

In the meantime, The Fugitive (originally a television series in the 1960s and then again in 2000/2001) had a sequel to the not very good US Marshals. Warner Brothers are reportedly working on a remake with director Albert Hughes (From Hell, The Book of Eli), but it will likely be a while before it arrives.

JOE had a long chat with the legendary screenwriter before traveling to Ireland to give a master class in script writing at IFI (full details here)

On the remake of The Fugitive:

“That would be interesting. You definitely didn’t know it at my door. Incidentally, I’m not sure I would be interested in going back and doing that. I think it needs it. It needs something completely fresh. If you If you want to redesign something like The Fugitive, you really need to rethink it. Totally. I think that’s really cool. “

On the Die Hard sequels:

“I’m glad they did other Die Hards. I think the character can stand for it. I was only brought in to advise on the second one, which was not one of my favorites. They used an existing script, the Fox obsessed with 58 Minutes. It was a really well-written action script by Doug Richardson (who wrote the scripts for Bad Boys and Money Train) and there was a regime change at Fox. They needed a tentpole film and ‘What did we do, what we can do for Die Hard 2? ”and they picked up Doug’s script and somehow squeezed it into it.

“I worked with Eddie Murphy on another sequel to Another 48 Hours, so I wasn’t available. To be honest, after number three, I haven’t seen any of the others. I’m very happy with the first one, but it’s not something that would definitely appeal to me when I return. I like to do other things and I was very lucky to have the opportunity. “

You can listen to our full chat here or watch it in your favorite podcast app here:

Romance?

