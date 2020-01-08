advertisement

The reduced order of the episodes is a purely creative decision, creator Bruce Miller told IndieWire exclusively.

Always caught between a rock and a hard place, the circumstances for June (Elisabeth Moss) in Huli’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” become even closer.

IndieWire has exclusively confirmed that “The Handmaid’s Tale” will return to 10 episodes after two seasons with 13 episodes in the next season. The news comes after the details for season four of the show have been listed on the city of Toronto’s official website and current and upcoming filming projects in the metropolis have been outlined. But fear not, fans, said show runner Bruce Miller, it’s all part of the master plan.

“In my view, (the decision) was 100% creative,” Miller said in an interview with IndieWire about the move, and explained that the idea started in the course of the third season, when the authors decided the story for the film’s season come.

It’s nothing new for the series, which came under criticism in 2017 and had 10 episodes in its first season. While the following seasons included a larger episode order, Miller searched the story for the best delivery method.

“In my eyes, some storylines just seem to be shaking as a 10-episode story,” he said, adding that MGM and Hulu were fully on board with the jump-off decision.

What the fans can actually expect from the coming season, Miller is adequately caged.

However, he said that fans who expect the shortened season to lead to a more compact story couldn’t be more wrong.

According to Miller, the series can explore a small part of the story over several episodes in a season with 10 episodes, as the need for multiple storylines is eliminated throughout the season.

“I feel like it gives us a bit more freedom because you can rely more on a drive element,” he added.

This may be good news to some viewers who have criticized the show for repeatedly hitting the same emotional notes with harmful consequences.

Returning to 10 episodes shouldn’t be a cause for concern for fans as Miller insists that he still has a lot of stories to tell inside the walls of Gilead. That’s good news, considering that the showrunner is closely involved in developing The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s 2019 sequel to the 1985 dystopian masterpiece, The Handmaid’s Tale.

“If we did another show like” The Testaments “in Gilead, the tone, the way it feels and what it looks like would stay the same,” Miller said. “I still want to tell the story about the same Gilead.”

And yet Miller always keeps an eye on the “handmaid” endgame.

“Lizzie (Moss) and I talked about (the end) from the start,” he said, “but what happens between here and there has a lot of flexibility.”

Hulu hasn’t yet announced a series release date, though a summer start is likely after the release of Season 3 in June. Filming for season four is scheduled to begin on March 2.

As for season four, Miller has some clear tips for fans.

“Don’t try to guess what’s going to happen,” said Miller. “It’s a stupid thing. You won’t know what’s going to happen. That’s the nice thing about the show.”

