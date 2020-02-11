advertisement

Staff lined the hallways and applauded Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall went to Leicester General Hospital this afternoon.

Her Royal Highness shook hands and said hello to the scrub doctors, nurses and surgeons as she passed through Evington Hospital.

She was there to meet volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service and even jumped in and pushed one of the charity carts for snacks and newspapers in Ward 22 where she spoke with patients and the staff.

John Thompson, 82, has volunteered for RVS for 20 years. He helped roll the wheels on the cart as Camilla made her way to the room.

He said, “It was great to meet her, really nice to have a visitor like her see what we do.

“She said thank you for her volunteer work, but I do it because I love her, I love to make the cart.

“It means that I go out and meet people, that I talk to people, I am a bit talkative, so it suits me well.

“For some people, they don’t have visitors, so when we come back, they’re really happy to see us.”

The Duchess was joined by Charity President Stephen Dunmore OBE and Executive Director Catherine Johnston CBE during the neighborhood tour, as well as RVS Ambassador and West End superstar Elaine Paige.

The singer treated the patients with an interpretation of classic cat memories while the couple spoke to those waiting or recovering from the treatment.

The Duchess and Elaine then met individually with some of the volunteers from the general hospital before the royal senior addressed the room and thanked the volunteers.

The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) and Elaine Paige OBE (right) pushing the cart with John Thompson (left) during the launch of RVS’s “Big Trolley Push” campaign during her visit to Leicester General Hospital

(Image: Paul Edwards / The Sun / PA Wire)

She said, “It was great to see the incredible work you do.

“Last week I was dancing, today I am a very old trolley on wheels, I can’t turn anything.

“Thank you very much for the wonderful work you do, this country could not do without you.”

Catherine Johnston, director of RVS cheif, said, “Today we launched the Big Trolley Push, which is to yell at people in the community and encourage them to volunteer.

“Two in five patients get no visitors while they are in the hospital and it’s very insulating and in fact something as simple as the carts makes a huge difference to these people and our fantastic staff NHS. “

