The distinctive yellow lettering of “William Halley & Sons Ltd” was reflected in the waters of the Tay River from Fife.

The jute mill was high, near the river, and employed countless people over the generations in Tayside and Fife.

Some notes on an old family business.

Craigie Wallace Estate, known as Halley’s Mill, has been a landmark in the city for more than a century and an important part of the burgeoning jute industry in Dundee.

But after the factory closed in 2002, the building fell into disrepair. It was demolished without ceremony in 2018 and a police investigation into the legality of this action is underway.

A fire at Halley’s Mill in 1957.

Guy Halley shared a personal family book that documents the history of the site and highlights its importance to the region.

Some notes on an old family business are in good condition, given that it was started in 1953 by Guy’s grandfather, Roy Halley.

It offers not only a unique interior view on the operation of a historic mill, but also on the textile industry in the broad sense over the years.

A painting by Roy Halley.

Roy scanned the files and documents to reconstruct a detailed history of the time when jute became important.

The book opens with a list of some of the key characters from the beginning of the factory, as well as a list of their nicknames such as Cracked Ironhead, Judas and Not Competent.

Halley’s Mill being demolished.

Central demolition at work on the Halley plant.

It also includes short biographies, such as that of David Blair, the son of a Minister Brechin born in 1750. He earned the nickname “defective” for his habit of “frequently ejaculating this word during the inspection of fabrics that he barely saw up to the mark. “

A section tells the story of John Halley, who came to Dundee from Perth in 1782. While writing about John, Roy wonders if the name of Halley comes from the Belgian city of Halle.

The volume also contains an essay on the first days of spinning motor flax. He explains that the first linen spinning driven by electrical energy was erected at Inverbervie in 1787.

In 1822 the number of people working in the linen trade in Dundee was around 3,000 and in 1831 6,828 people were employed, 600 under the age of 14.

It’s in this buoyant environment that the Halley factory was built.

The building itself was erected in brick and cast iron and was the city’s first “firebreak” mill. For its first 70 years, only the roof was insured.

The slower communication methods of 1835 – the messages took three weeks to cross the Atlantic – led to an overproduction of hemp in Dundee and the sending of too much fabric to New York.

The result was that the materials were stored for months, unused and unsold. There has been a drop in the price of hemp but an increased interest in jute.

A fire in a Dock Street mill in the same year destroyed 300 tonnes of uninsured jute.

Details are vague in the boo, but he notes that the owner of this mill has become one of the main figures in the creation of the Dundee Fire Brigade.

The discipline in the mills was strict in 1861.

Roy wrote about an advertisement in this newspaper in 1836 warning flax spinners not to “hire a defaulting apprentice,” giving the name and description of the man at fault.

The man, whom Roy did not name, is said to have “grossly neglected his work for the stated purpose of obtaining his release” – he wanted to be fired.

In 1837, a slowdown in the fortunes of many companies across Scotland helped secure jute as a popular and inexpensive raw material.

The following year, the Dutch government agreed to buy jute for the production of coffee bags, guaranteeing its popularity.

One of the opening pages of the book.

Conflicts such as the American Civil War and the Second Boar War would have been favorable to demand from jute companies.

While the jute industry and the wider textile industry have always experienced peaks and troughs, a particularly bad two-year period began in 1903 with declining profits and the period between the world wars also been hectic.

In 1958, industry activity fell 15% as demand fell and continued diversification was touted as a way to save Tayside’s struggling industry.

A big blow in 1963 came in the form of the Restrictive Business Practices Court, declaring the jute industry price agreement contrary to the public interest.

A year later, severe flooding caused a “sudden price hike”.

Despite at least a decade of industry-wide setbacks, the Halley family decided to establish a factory in Perth in 1969 to spin thread for the carpet industry.

The business cost £ 500,000 (£ 6.9 million today).

A card in the book.

Conditions in the jute industry continued to weaken and by 1971 it was estimated that 3,000 British jobs had been lost.

In that year, W G Grant & Co Ltd closed its doors in Dundee and Carnoustie, as well as T L Miller & Co Ltd in Dundee and Douglas Fraser Sons Ltd in Arbroath.

International politics also has an effect.

Halley’s Mill was a listed building B.

The book states: “The political unrest in East Pakistan has been suppressed by the Pakistani army, and about 10 million people have fled the border to West Bengal in India.

“Since this happened at the time when the jute crop should have been sown, it has caused considerable uncertainty in the Dundee industry.”

Still against the grain, the Halley family decided to modernize in 1974 with the purchase of 12 new “Gripmack” looms.

These would weave either jute or polypropylene, which is similar to plastic.

But that same year, the ax fell on 105 jobs in the factory.

And in 1980, new grief struck workers in the region when several factories closed.

Some notes on an old family business.

These include Tay Textiles Dura Works and Hardie and Smith.

Halley’s Mill shut down its polypropylene operations in 1982, resulting in the loss of 200 jobs.

A graph detailing industry-wide jute production after World War II shows a sharp decline in the late 1960s, which continues to drop at an alarming rate in the 1970s.

The factory finally closed in 2002, but the book does not go into detail beyond the decline of the 1980s with Roy’s aging. He died in 1998.

The book contains a fairly detailed account of the lives of other parents and drawings of the family tree.

Guy Halley – who now lives in Yate, England – is proud of his family’s role in the history of Dundee.

He said, “My grandfather would have been very happy to share this information with the Dundonians.

“He always spoke warmly of Dundee. He loved Scotland so much that he never wanted to travel outside the country.

“He was very interested in the city and would like people to see what the book offers.

“The book has an interesting glimpse into Dundee and the wartime conversation about healthy business, for example.”

