A Halifax man who was found not criminally responsible for the murder of his wife at their home in Nova Scotia will receive the entirety of her life insurance policy.

In April 2017, Richard MacNeil (real name Richard Maidment) killed his wife Sarabeth Forbes, who was married and had a child together. Maidment was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2012, which forced him to quit his job as a welder and collect long-term disability.

In December 2017, Maidment was found not criminally responsible for Forbes’ murder because of a “mental disorder.”

Forbes’ mother had been caring for the couple’s son and wanted to be for her life insurance beneficiaries.

However, a ruling by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court revealed that it would be Maidment who would receive the funds.

Because Maidment is listed as a policy beneficiary and their son as a “conditional beneficiary”, Maidment will again receive full life insurance of Forbes.

Although there is a policy to ensure that criminals do not benefit from the crimes they have committed, the court ruling stated that Maidment was not criminally responsible for his crimes, meaning he would still be entitled to insurance.

“That public policy rule has no application to this case. Richard has been found not to be criminally responsible,” Director Frank Edvard wrote in his ruling. “He’s not a criminal.”

Forbes had Maidment as the sole beneficiary of 100 percent of the policy.

“There is no legitimate reason to disqualify Richard from benefiting from Sarabeth’s life insurance policy,” the ruling said.

