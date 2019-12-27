advertisement

Navy outfits appeared one by one, wearing hoods and T-shirts instead of uniforms, to tell investigators what they had seen. Apparently nervous, they moved to their chairs, rubbed their palms and pressed their fists against their foreheads. Sometimes they stopped in the middle and spread to tears.

“I’m sorry about that,” First Class Special Operator Craig Miller, one of the group’s most experienced VETs, said as he looked sideways toward an empty wall, trying to hide that he was crying. “It’s the first time – I’m really worried about that.”

Video recordings of interviews taken by the New York Times, which have not been publicly shown before, were part of a trove of Navy investigative materials regarding the prosecution of Chief of Special Operations Edward Gallagher on war crimes charges, including murder.

They offer the first opportunity outside the courtroom to hear directly from Alpha platoon men, SEAL Team 7, whose flaming testimony to their platoon chief was rejected by President Donald Trump as he filed military code of justice to protect Gallagher by retribution.

“The boy is unleashing evil,” Miller told investigators.

“The boy was toxic,” First Class Special Operator Joshua Vriens, a sniper, said in a separate interview.

First Class Special Operator Corey Scott, a doctor in the platoon, told investigators: “You could tell he was OK with killing anyone who moved.”

Such appalling descriptions of Gallagher, who had eight combat deployments and sometimes passed under the pseudonym Blade, are in stark contrast to Trump’s portrayal of him at a recent political rally in Florida as one of our “brilliant fighters.” .

Although the fighting in Iraq barely faked CLOTHING, sitting down to tell Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents what they had seen their platoon chief do during a 2017 deployment in Iraq was harassing for them. Not only did they have to restore conductive events and depict boring scenes, they had to violate a powerful code of silence unwritten in CLOTHING, one of the nation’s most commanding forces.

The material trove also includes thousands of garment text messages sent to one another about Gallagher’s events and prosecution. Along with dozens of hours of recorded interviews, they provide revealing insights into platoon men who have never spoken publicly about the case and the leader they were introduced to.

Members of the platoon said they saw Gallagher shoot civilians and stab a wounded hunting knife slave. Gallagher was acquitted by a military jury in July of all but a single relatively minor charge and cleared of all convictions in November by Trump.

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher celebrates after being acquitted of premeditated murder at Naval Base San Diego, July 2, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Video from a SEAL helmet camera, contained in the archive of footage, shows the barely-aware slave – an Islamic State teenage fighter so thin that his watch slips lightly up and down his arm – being brought to the platoon one day in May 2017. Then the helmet camera is off.

In video interviews with investigators, Three GIRLS said they saw Gallagher continue to stab the seated catcher for no reason and then hold an impromptu re-listing ceremony on the body, as if it were a trophy.

“I was listening to it and just thinking, like this is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Miller, who has since been promoted to chief, told investigators.

Miller said that when the platoon commander, Lieutenant Colonel Jacob Portier, told CLOTHING to collect the corpse for a photo, he did not feel he could refuse. The photos, included in evidence taken by The Times, show Gallagher, surrounded by other CLOTHES, shaking the dead slave’s hair; in one photo, he holds a custom-made hunting knife.

“I think Eddie was proud of him, and that was, like, part of it for him,” Miller told investigators.

Gallagher’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said the video interviews were rife with inconsistencies and falsifications that created “a clear road map for release”.

Since his arrest nearly a year ago, Gallagher has insisted that the charges against him were punished by six disgruntled GARMENTS in his platoon who could not meet his high standards and wanted to get him out.

“My first reaction to watching the videos was surprise and disgust for them to make harsh lies to me, but I soon realized that they were scared that the truth would come out of how cowardly they acted in deployment,” Gallagher said in a statement issued through his lawyer.

“I was sorry for them that they thought they had to tarnish my name, but they never understood what the consequences of their lies would be. As upset as I was, the videos also gave me confidence because I knew the lies of their lies and NCIS refusal to ask difficult questions or corroborate their stories strengthened my determination to stand trial and clear my name. “

U.S. Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, with wife Andrea Gallagher, celebrate after being acquitted of most of the serious charges against him during his trial-military trial at the San Diego Naval Base in San Diego, California, USA, July 2, 2019.

Video interviews and text conversations in private groups taken by The Times do not reveal any coordinated deception between CLOTHES in the chief’s platoon. Instead, they show men who were hesitant to come forward but who encouraged each other to resist external pressure and threats of violence and to be honest.

“Tell the truth, don’t lie or adorn it,” a sniper who is now on the SEAL 6 team told others in a group text in 2017 when they first tried to report the boss. “In that way, he cannot say that we slandered him in any way.”

When some GARMENTS in the group asked what would come from the boss’s reporting to their commanders, another wrote, “This is their decision. We just have to give them the truth.”

There is an unspoken rule among their teams that CLOTHES should not report other CLOTHES for misconduct. An internal investigation can either close the election duties or end the career for the accusers as well as the accused. And anyone who reported concerns outside of the close SEA community risked being called a traitor.

“In a perfect world, there would be no danger, but this is not where we are,” Rick Haas, a retired command master who served at SEALs for 30 years, said in an interview with The Times. “The teams are now split on this, like I’ve never seen that happen before.”

In the San Diego interview rooms, CLOTHES who spoke to Navy investigators painted a picture of a platoon driven in despair by a chief who appeared to be dealing mainly with the killings. They described how their boss targeted women and children and boasted that “burqas were flying”.

Asked if the boss had a prejudice against the people of the Middle East, Scott replied, “I think he just wants to kill anyone he can.”

Some of the CLOTHES said that they believed the chief was intentionally exposing enemy fire to bite Islamic State fighters to reveal their positions. They said the chief thought the victims in the platoon would increase his chances of a Silver Star.

Vriens told investigators he had wanted to confront the chief in Iraq, but was worried that if he did, he would be cut off from the missions and would no longer be present to protect other seals from the chief. As he spoke, he tried to keep his composure.

“I can talk, stay on the ground,” he said in the interview. He will do this to a young man who can manipulate. So I was, I’ll be his right hand man, so – so no one else was hurt. “

This subject is frustrating to read and makes it look like Eddie will probably get away with murder (literally)

He pressed his forehead into his fists and began to cry. Then he took a few deep breaths, rubbed his hands together and tried to continue.

“So I worked for him and kept my mouth shut,” he said.

Members of the platoon told investigators that they repeatedly tried to report what they saw, but that the chain of command above them was Gallagher-friendly and took no action. Finally, in April 2018, they went out of NCIS GARMENTS. Gallagher was arrested a few months later.

Clothes in platoons were distributed in new tasks. They attempted to keep records of the case, sending texts to each other and committing a series of obstacles, including allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, removal of the chief prosecutor and reports that the judge overseeing the case was being investigated under suspicion of lying under oath.

“This subject is frustrating to read and makes it look like Eddie is going to get away with murder (literally),” First Class Special Operator Dylan Dille explained. “Let’s not forget that there are 7-12 of us here who had the balls to tell the truth about what Eddie has done.”

He said he thought the case against Gallagher was strong despite procedural hurdles. “I am also convinced that we will respond to a higher power one day, and everything happens for a reason,” wrote Dille, who then left the Navy. “Not compromising our integrity and keeping it on our side is all we can do.”

Seven members of the 22-member platoon testified in court that they saw the boss commit war crimes. Two men from the platoon testified that they saw no evidence of the crimes. Others refused to cooperate with prosecutors. Importantly, a CLOTHING that had accused the chief during the investigation – Scott – changed his story in the witness stand, proving that he and not Gallagher had caused the capture of the captain.

Three of the men who testified at the trial fled the marina afterwards and have tried to keep a low profile as they build civilian lives. Others are still in SEAL teams, in some cases working on classified tasks. Some fear the arrival has hurt their chances of success in the fall, but none reported any retaliation. All of them declined to comment for this article.

Since the trial, Gallagher has repeatedly insulted them on social media and Fox News, particularly Miller, whom the boss singled out for crying while talking to investigators.

Gallagher retired from the Navy in full honors in late November and announced he was launching a stamp-themed clothing line.

Days after he retired, an Instagram account belonging to him and his wife posted a photo of a custom-made hat faked by the same CLOTHING veteran who made the hunting knife, which he was accused of that he used to kill the slave. Prior to deployment, Gallagher had told the knife maker he hoped to “dig that knife or hat into someone’s skull!”

“Eddie finally got his things back from NCIS,” the post said, listing the hat among “some of our favorite things that came back.”

Another item returned was a black and white Islamic State flag. On Saturday, Gallagher presented Trump with a black and white folded cloth that other CLOTHES from the platoon said were the flag.

A post on the boss’s Instagram account said, “I finally thanked the President and his amazing wife for giving them a small gift from Eddie’s placement in Mosul.”

