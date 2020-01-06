advertisement

LEINSTER 54

CONNACHT 7

Just four years ago, these teams faced each other in a Pro 12 final in Murrayfield. Connacht has earned and happily prevailed. Based on these findings, the quality difference between the eastern and western provinces has never been greater.

There are obvious reasons for this.

“We want to deliver to everyone who shows up to watch us play,” said Connacht coach Andy Friend. “The least they deserve from us is that every player who plays delivers 80 minutes of intensity or the guys from the bank give 10 or 20 minutes of intensity. That is the minimum standard that we demand. “

This minimum standard was obviously not reached on Saturday evening. It doesn’t help that Friend worked with 26 fit players until December. The number of injuries was 17 before kick-off and 20 for the quiet journey home.

Leinster, who has deployed 50 players, remains undefeated this season.

All statistics are damned. Max Deegan started his best show so far in a Leinster jersey with the first try before the clock struck two minutes. The bonus point was secured within 20 minutes by the skillful pass of number eight to the great Joe Tomane.

“Not good enough,” said friend of the defense efforts. “We are soaked. But you have to compliment Leinster. One to 15 are really strong people who have a lot to do in space and ask questions. We didn’t answer them well enough. It took Dom Roberston McCoy a long time to give Sean Cronin a chance before we stopped watering. And when you soak, you lick points and that’s exactly what happened. ”

Missing tackles

If Leinster had been so inclined, his 40-0 lead at half-time could have broken through the century. Connacht was inexcusably weak in collisions and missed a total of 31 duels.

“Max has proven his versatility, that’s the most important thing,” said Deegan’s Leinster coach Leo Cullen. “He plays number eight in the first half and number seven in the second half. It is not an easy task. He is a very good footballer and can do very well in the back row. “

Such versatility can work against a player. Caelan Doris is the number eight specialist, he continued to demonstrate when he replaced Will Connors, an open-side specialist, who was carefully withdrawn during the break after passing a head injury exam.

Deegan is expected to have a substitute bench when Lyon visits the RDS on Sunday, as Doris, Josh van der Flier and the mighty Rhys Ruddock, who is again on the cul-de-sac, give Irish coach Andy Farrell a potential international trio in the second Offer a series for the Six Nations.

“Sometimes asking the players in the back row can easily affect them. He understands that sometimes this is a role he has to take on for the team, “added Cullen.

Deegan made no compromises, claimed two attempts, and accomplished a hat trick of assists.

Bonus point

All of this happened when James Ryan shrugged his calf after 23 minutes – shortly after the bonus point was secured. But Ryan Baird – a more athletic, if lighter version of Ryan (yes, St. Michael made another) – made an immediate and lasting impression with 14 carry balls and just 20 tackles in 57 minutes.

Deegan’s first attempt was launched by the Connacht lineout when Denis Buckley mistreated Shane Delahunt’s low throw. Ryan grabbed the ball to give offaly propeller Peter Dooley the power over Eoghan Masterson’s shoulder before unloading so his number eight could tip over.

The second goal came when Ciarán Frawley recognized several hectares of space and changed the attack point properly when Dave Kearney controlled Garry Ringrose’s high pass to vie for two cover defenders.

Paul Boyle, a former second row Leinster, missed a duel when Deegan stormed through the midfield and sent Frawley clean.

During Frawley’s conversion – he missed only one – of Tomane’s attempt to split the posts, Prof. John Ryan treated Ryan’s injury. With a quick restart of Conor Fitzgerald, the castle jumped back into action and made two attacks in the next three minutes before the medic requested it to be removed.

Ideally, this bravery did no further damage.

Same story

The second half was a sluggish affair, albeit with the same narrative up to 70 minutes when Connacht lineout Maul Tom McCartney drove under the blue wall.

Leinster refused to give them the final say when Ringrose Jamison Gibson-Park’s cross-field kick picked up to jump over. Harry Byrne was converted while every available medic tended to Conor Fitzgerald’s serious ankle injury.

Until then, many of the 18,300 satisfied people had sought shelter from the cold.

Evaluation order – 1 minute: M Deegan attempt, 5: 0; C Frawley con, 7-0; 10 minutes: D Kearney try 12-0; 13 minutes: C Frawley attempt, 17-0; C Frawley con, 19-0; 19 minutes: J Tomane try 24-0; C Frawley con, 26-0; 33 minutes: L McGrath try 31-0; C Frawley con, 33-0; 37 minutes: M Deegan attempt, 38: 0; C Frawley with 40-0 halftime. 47 minutes: G-Ringrose trial, 45: 0; C Frawley con, 47-0; 70 minutes: T McCartney attempt, 47-5; C Fitzgerald Con, 47-7; 75 minutes: G-Ringrose trial, 52-7; H Byrne con, 54-7.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Joe Tomane and Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony and James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Will Connors, Max Deegan. Replacement: Ryan Baird for J Ryan (23 minutes, inj), Caelan Doris for W Connors (half time, HIA), Bryan Byrne for S Cronin, Ed Byrne for P Dooley, Cian Kelleher for D Kearney (every 50 minutes), Jamison Gibson-Park for L McGrath, Harry Byrne for C Frawley (both 59 minutes), Roman Salanoa for T Furlong (63 minutes).

CONNACHT: Stephen Fitzgerald; Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly and John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade (capt); Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury; Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland. Replacement: Tiernan O’Halloran for S Fitzgerald (23 minutes), Tom McCartney for S Delahunt, Paddy McAllister for D Buckley (both 44 minutes), David Horwitz for J Porch (50 minutes), Joe Maksymiw for G Thornbury (52 minutes), Stephen Kerins for C Blade, Sean Masterson for E Masterson (both 59 minutes), Connor Kenny for D Robertson-McCoy (60 minutes), S Fitzgerald (76 minutes, inj),

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

