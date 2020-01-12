advertisement

BISSAU – Guinea-Bissau’s Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a challenge against Umaro Cissoko Embalo’s victory in last month’s runoff election by a defeated candidate who complained of fraud.

The ruling confirms a surprise election victory for Embalo, a 47-year-old former prime minister and former army general. He will replace outgoing Mario Mario Vaz, who was eliminated in the first round of voting in November after a five-year term marked by political dysfunction and corruption allegations.

The court ruling said the second candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, the candidate of the majority party in parliament, should have filed his complaint with the national election commission, which declared Embalo the winner with 53% of the vote.

Pereira said the December 29 election was marred by fraud, claiming that the vote exceeded the number of registered voters at some polling stations.

The electoral commission denied this, and African observers praised the election.

Vaz is the first president of Guinea-Bissau to have completed a full term since independence from Portugal in 1974. At that time, the country has seen nine coups or coup attempts.

