The “Ju-On” films are among the most influential and productive horror films of the past 30 years, but good luck trying to see them all. Invented by Takashi Shimizu, they tell the story of a murder that is so terribly violent and hateful that it leaves a horribly cursed house so that anyone who enters it takes evil with it, like a supernatural virus. What started out as a couple of short films and television films eventually turned into a full-blown feature film franchise, which then led to an American remake hit, and more recently a showdown spin-off in which the ghosts of “The Grudge” against the little ones fight girls from the original “The Ring”.

But since most “Ju-On” films are currently hard to find in America, the remakes consider the fort to be the series. With a new “The Grudge” in the cinemas, let’s see how American films compete against each other.

4. “The Grudge” (2020)

Nicolas Pesce’s “The Grudge” plays on the same continuity as the other American films in the series, but this time it’s bleak and boring. The curse has entered a Pennsylvania suburban home, and an impressive cast of actors is tormented by its evil spirits. But although “The Grudge” has the best cast in the series – Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, Jacki Weaver, John Cho, Betty Gilpin and Frankie Faison – it has only one mood: depressed. The ghosts are just a fleeting addition to a series of drab melodramas that are neither frightening nor particularly meaningful. Just there somehow.

3. “The Grudge 3” (2009)

The majority of the “Grudge” films are told non-linearly, with a series of interrelated stories from different times. The Grudge 3 is the exception that proves why the rule is the rule. The spirits of the first two “Grudges” are back and chasing an apartment complex in Chicago, but the spirits never want to spread anything other than death and pain, so there is not much to build for “The Grudge 3”. Cutting between several storylines gives the “Grudge” films a feeling of omnipresent terror. Holding on to just one family, whose fate is already sealed, makes “The Grudge 3” play like an unobtrusive ghost story.

2. “The Grudge” (2004)

Takashi Shimizu not only directed the American remake of his own horror franchise, but also kept the action entirely in Japan, though almost all of the characters are American (including the lead actress Sarah Michelle Gellar). The result is a film that repeats many of the same beats that fans of the Japanese series were familiar with – mostly from “Ju-On: The Grudge” but also from some other films – but instead of playing like a modern one Tragedy about a haunted house plays like a warning story about Americans suffering from superstition. Whether this is more terrifying or not may depend on which version you see first. Shimizu’s remake is still creepy and effective.

1. “The Grudge 2” (2006)

Call us crazy, but although both American “Grudge” films by Takeshi Shimizu cover familiar areas, his direction seems to be even safer as a result. The curse is back, of course, and the hunt for teenage girls who venture into the haunted house and follow them all the way back to the U.S., while the protagonist’s sister in the previous film learns firsthand what horrors make the whole thing bizarre Chain of events in motion. The shocks are most efficient and often inventive, and Amber Tamblyn is an emotionally invested protagonist.

